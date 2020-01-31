Deval Patrick unveiled the plan to make the US climate neutral by 2040

January 31 (UPI) – Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick was still looking for a breakthrough in his late-start presidential campaign and was keen to cause a stir on Friday with an ambitious climate plan.

Patrick’s main goal in the strategy is to make the United States climate neutral by 2040. The plan is called “Combating the Climate Crisis”.

He plans to achieve the goal by creating a national standard for clean energy, strengthening companies’ average fuel consumption standards, allowing more discounts for electric vehicles, and developing a national standard for energy efficiency in building codes and construction.

“As a governor of Massachusetts, I faced the challenge of climate change a decade before most political leaders addressed the issue,” Patrick said in a statement. “We have done all of this while doubling the number of clean energy jobs in less than a decade. I have results where others have plans. And that experience is a useful practical starting point for my plan for a carbon-free future.”

Patrick said he would make the United States the world’s leading politician in the fight against climate change, and would initially rejoin the Paris climate deal that President Donald Trump wants to give up.

Patrick also said that under his plan, the United States would limit emissions, reduce global dependence on fossil fuels, and bring clean energy to all aspects of American foreign and trade policy.

His plan is to end and reuse all subsidies to the coal, oil and natural gas industries, and to quadruple US clean and renewable energy research and development spending.

“As President, I will deal with the climate crisis from day one with the urgency it requires, both in terms of national and international leadership,” added Patrick. “I will immediately push for key measures, including a mix of incentives and new standards, to rapidly catalyze a carbon-free future as we work with nations around the world to address the global climate change threat.”