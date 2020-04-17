Developing Countries Want to Avoid Problems in Extra Care

(PLEASE) – While some strong Western nations have begun to ease their coronavirus restrictions, developing countries, especially in the Middle East and Africa, want to do so, but have failed to adapt to any kind of situation.

They lack the basic tools – dynamic economics, efficient hospitals and large-scale tests – that are needed to find their way out of disease.

Even the public debate on exit strategy, which is now common in Europe, seems to be unthinkable in countries of crisis, corruption or poverty.

Consider Lebanon, a small country that makes it difficult for a financial mixer with a weak health system and a restless population. The one-month shutdown has sent tens of thousands of people into poverty, pushing for the government to pass a curfew. But medical resources are limited, making it possible for doctors to call for their development, as well as the risk of social breakdown.

The same is true in many developing countries: Simplifying lock-ups can increase infection and invade hospitals faster with limited beds and respiratory systems. Keeping restrictions in jeopardy leads to social turmoil and economic loss.

At the same time, inadequate testing and lack of transparency can lead to wrong decisions, said Rabah Arezki, chief economist for the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank and a senior partner in the East through the Middle.

“I am afraid that releasing in a crisis context will be more harmful than good in the context in which we go without the necessary statistics and information,” he said.

Even rich countries do not have enough space to wander.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, announced an easing of restrictions, including the reopening of most shops next week. But Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that rapid economic reforms could affect the fast-paced healthcare system.

Western countries are also facing a severe economic crisis, but the impact is mitigated by government saving programs for business and struggling families, including $ 2.2 trillion in the United States. EU countries have agreed on a package of $ 550 billion and are working on breaking taxes and other measures to curb the impact.

The nations of the world help the poor countries. The International Monetary Fund says it is ready to set aside $ 1 billion to provide loans to needy countries. The world’s richest nations have agreed to suspend temporary repayments of loans, mostly in Africa.

Pakistan’s prime minister continues, calling on the world’s poorer nations and financial institutions to write down the debt of the poorest countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has donated $ 1.5 billion in emergency aid to help combat the disease.

In Egypt, the country with the highest population density, where one in three people live in poverty, the government has opted to close a section that includes a curfew. the fear of shutting it down will ruin its weak economy.

Lebanon is skeptical of seeking the IMF’s support, especially because of pressure from Hezbollah that it will come to terms with the political crisis.

Even before the outbreak, Lebanon was one of the world’s most vulnerable countries and tried to come up with a reform program that would open billions of international aid.

In early March, the government decided on its own debt. The money has lost 60% of its value, inflation has risen, banks have put in controls over money laundering and shipping, putting more strain on hospitals trying to pay staff.

Firas Abiad, director of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, said the financial crisis also hindered the importation of medical supplies, leading to a shortage of emergency supplies.

Lebanon must expand its testing, including in rural and refugee camps, and identify patients before restrictions can be eased, Abiad said.

In Yemen, Libya and Syria, where years of conflict have resulted in unfortunate deaths, there are fears that the epidemic is not known as a result of a lack of testing, medical equipment and dental professionals.

In Africa, the virus has been confirmed in 52 out of 54 countries, and the locals have reported a food-borne infection for the continent.

South Africa, with most of the continent’s resilience, has been able to reduce the incidence of infection with a fixed lock-out that will last at least in April. But most of Africa’s industrial economies are already falling behind in the epidemic, and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said sanctions must remain until the country confirms its loss of life.

In Lebanon, there is no reliable social networking site. She announced spending nearly $ 120 for each family needed three weeks ago, but even that little help has not been achieved. Meanwhile, the price has doubled and its price has come to exchange for dollar-to-dollar exchange every week.

Lebanon was one of the first countries in the Middle East to close its schools in February, and restaurants, then closed on March 16. These measures remain in effect until at least April 26. High economic costs. ”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that this week Lebanon’s economy will fall 12% by 2020 – the largest contract in the region.

There are fears that the anti-corruption protests that began in October could re-ignite the fires of violence as the situation worsens. Small protests have already erupted despite being locked up. Last month, a taxi driver in Beirut set fire to a car after being arrested for violating a curfew. In early April, a Syrian refugee died after setting himself on fire to protest his plight.

Parliament speaker Assem Araji, who chairs the council’s health committee, has apologized, saying that the lockout is “most spread” in the 5 million countries that host 1 million Syrian refugees. .

But Hassan Sharif, a 42-year-old bus driver from the eastern city of Babebek, said he wasted his money and could not feed his two children.

“We have reached a desperate point and we will return to the street (for protest), because corona’s death is much easier than starvation,” he said.

___

Journalists Kathy Gannon in Islamabad, Pakistan, Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed.

