[developing-pains:-polk-county-prepares-for-inhabitants-to-soar-past-1m]

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you observed it takes for a longer time to get around in Polk County?

It is not just you. The county is growing…a lot.

“Roads that you traveled prior to that it seemed like, ‘Hey I utilized to get there in 5 minutes and now it’s getting me 20 minutes,’” reported Chandra Frederick, assistant county manager in the Office of Scheduling & Development.

And it is not slowing down.

It is believed Polk County’s population could best one particular million by 2045. About 700,00 at present persons live in Polk County.

The swiftest-expanding spot by much – no issue who you check with – is the northeast corner of the county, especially Davenport.

“It is, to place it, mildly, staggering,” reported Brian Rick, communications specialist for the Florida Section of Transportation.

Look at Staci’s whole tale tonight at 6 to locate out what infrastructure advancements are in the functions to make your commute a little simpler.