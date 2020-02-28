Development, motion, and creative imagination – Why Liverpool star Andy Robertson is a single of the finest total-backs in the globe, encouraging Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool celebrity Andrew Robertson has experienced a more circuitous route to the leading degree than most other people.

Initially in the youth process at Celtic, Robertson was on the brink of setting up a college degree when he broke into the initial-crew of Queens Park in the Scottish 3rd Division.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Liverpool star Andy Robertson

His performances at that level observed him get paid a go to Dundee United, even further up the Scottish pyramid, and he has not stopped moving forward given that.

In 2014 Dundee United acknowledged a bid of below £3million that saw the participant moving down to England to be part of Hull Town. He was a aspect of the workforce that was promoted to the best-flight and he performed as Hull ended up relegated straight back down to the Championship.

That season, having said that, was naturally adequate to encourage Liverpool of his excellent and in 2017 Robertson produced the transfer to Anfield for a noted £8m.

Since then he has received the Champions League and the Club World Cup and it appears to be inevitable that he will decide up a Leading League winners medal this time.

In this tactical examination, we will study the characteristics that have viewed Robertson rise to develop into one particular of the critical gamers for this dominant Liverpool staff.

What sort of participant is Robertson?

Below Jurgen Klopp, this Liverpool side have made a pretty distinct, and quite helpful, tactical design.

The common enjoying composition is a four-three-three with a single keeping midfielder. The a few midfielders, having said that, are inclined to be much more useful and involved with earning forward operates or blocking the passing lanes to stop the opposition from participating in forward. The whole-backs then are liable for the development of the ball into the final third.

The chart previously mentioned displays all players in the prime five leagues who have performed at the very least 1400 minutes at remaining-back this period. We have then filtered them by the selection of progressive runs and progressive passes they make for every 90 minutes.

As you can see, other than David Alaba at Bayern Munich, Andrew Robertson is a apparent standout. He makes over three progressive operates and performs over 12 progressive passes for each 90 minutes and along with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the proper, he is a critical component in the attacking recreation approach of Klopp and his coaching employees.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Liverpool remaining-again Andy Robertson in whole flight down the wing

Imaginative passing

In the attacking section, Robertson will take up clever positions possibly on the outdoors or in the fifty percent-spaces, based on the positioning of the players ahead of him.

From this somewhat further placement, he is ready to get the ball and participate in intelligently into the toes of the forward players.

When enjoying on the outdoors we have a tendency to see Robertson seeking to get around the outside the house of the defensive block to extend the opposition defensive structure.

This flexibility in phrases of movement is vital in Robertson staying in a position to engage in forward as frequently as he does.

Wyscout

We see an instance of his means from further locations right here.

As Robertson normally takes possession of the pall he is positioned in the fifty percent-area. A supporting player is transferring from behind him to make a run down the outdoors, in order to stretch the Leicester defensive block.

Robertson, nonetheless, does not take the option down the exterior and alternatively sees a ahead run on the considerably aspect, with Wijnaldum going ahead in direction of the edge of the penalty location. Robertson has the technological skill to discover the house around the shoulder of Caglar Soyuncu and Wijnaldum is in a position to get a shot on objective.

Wyscout

This time we see an example with Robertson managing down the outdoors in order to stretch the opposition and get in guiding the defensive line.

In these situations, when moving at velocity, it is regular for a player to try to whip the ball throughout the face of the defensive line into the area between them and the goalkeeper.

Alternatively, we see Robertson acquire his time and pause on the ball in order to let the opposition defenders to get in advance of the ball.

He then performs a correctly weighted pass again into the feet or Roberto Firmino as he tends to make the operate onto the penalty area in the central place.

Getty Images – Getty Andy Robertson has been superb this time

Working with the ball

The skill of any player in the present day match to run with the ball efficiently is key.

Beating a player by way of a deep run or a dribble can open up area in other places on the pitch as it forces an opposition participant to transfer to close you down.

Robertson has a excellent burst of speed and the stability to allow him to move previous players effectively when transferring at large pace. When his counterpart on the reverse aspect, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is much much more of a passer we see Robertson looking to progress the ball via these incisive runs additional often.

Wyscout

Here, we see Robertson transferring from powering the play to guidance the gentleman in possession.

He tends to make a run beyond the closest defensive participant and will allow the guy in possession to transfer inside and then go to the outside the house into the feet of Robertson.

From this stage, the Scottish worldwide full-back is able of getting the ball and bursting into the penalty location. These operates create area centrally that the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah can exploit when the ball is switched into the central areas.

The opposition cannot protect correctly in the broad spaces and centrally at the similar time and in attacking the large regions in this way Robertson forces the defensive construction out of its convenience zone.

Wyscout

This time we see an example of Robertson having possession of a free ball as it breaks cost-free in the centre of the pitch.

Robertson is at first defending again in direction of his own target as he usually takes the ball. He quickly turns and seems to be to transition into the attacking section for his staff. He moves rapidly and breaks by way of as two opposition gamers search to shut him down and he breaks as a result of to threaten the Spurs defensive line.

This capability to travel ahead with the ball is vital in allowing Liverpool to move up the pitch.

Usually we see Robertson as the player in possession as Liverpool drive up the field to take extra sophisticated positions on the pitch and this forces the opposition defensive block back.

Getty Photographs – Getty Andy Robertson has thrilled at comprehensive-back again together with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Conclusion

The rise of Andrew Robertson from budding pupil to a single of the essential players for Liverpool and Scotland is almost nothing small of remarkable.

He has developed as a participant the two tactically and technically at every single phase of his occupation but most likely this enhancement has been most notable by his time underneath Jurgen Klopp.

In phrases of performing as one particular of the groups playmakers Robertson has frequently impressed.

Without a doubt, now you could make the argument that Robertson is one of the most vital players at the club.

