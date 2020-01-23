Development of a company until 2020: tips from Birdseye, Audible, Eurotunnel, Freeview and Cazoo

How will the companies of the future create the conditions for future success? It’s not just the complexity of data and technology, but also the social and political upheavals that have a huge impact on companies.

However, the probability of failure increases. It is predicted that one in three listed companies will no longer exist in its current form in the next five years – a six times higher rate than 40 years ago.

Whether you’re a flexitarian grocery company, an audio entertainment product that benefits from the booming audiobook business, or a railroad company waiting for the upcoming Brexit, companies are changing rapidly.

What will the business / brand of the future look like? We asked our jury members from The Drum Marketing Awards Europe, who give a fascinating insight into business development not only in 2020, but also beyond.

Steve Challouma, Head of Marketing, Birdseye

Future companies must ensure that they are relevant in the long term and develop their brands and value-added models in line with consumer and industry trends so that they can survive and thrive. For a traditional company like Birds Eye, this means predicting what changes will fundamentally affect the brand and consumer offering from an external perspective and ensuring that the right measures are taken from a strategic, operational and organizational perspective.

The changes can be far-reaching, and marketers need to be increasingly external and broad-minded, taking into account all stakeholders affected by the company – from the way they recruit the best talent to the use of technology in the Communication and innovation development. Competitive advantages are becoming more and more fleeting – and a company’s ability to protect itself or adapt to disruptions becomes a core competency.

The companies of the future must be able to find out which trends are volatile verses that endure and use the brand messages accordingly. For example, in the case of Birds Eye, by leading the way in sustainable procurement or by adapting the product portfolio to meet evolving consumer trends such as flexitarianism.

Neema Shah, Head of Marketing, Freeview

At first glance, this prediction looks very alarming. However, it should be remembered that innovations in technology have led to a faster pace in everything that companies, brands and consumers do over the past decade.

Brands that want to survive must be able to adapt faster than ever. This requires greater flexibility in budgets and resources as well as a closer look at consumer behavior and digital innovations. The great thing about technological development is that we can access more data to make decisions. However, excessive trust in data can also slow down brands. It is important to continue using automation tools and ensure that we are focused on the right data.

To stand out from other brands in challenging markets, branding is also crucial. Immediate data-driven tools must go hand in hand with creating an emotional connection with a brand, which in turn can help develop brand metrics such as consideration and attention. We know from the IPA effectiveness studies (Binet and Field) that these metrics can increase profitability in the long term. We as marketers ignore this at our risk.

To survive in the future, brands must now take a long-term perspective.

Matthew Parker, Brand Marketing Director at Audible UK

In a time of hyper-capitalism, insatiable technological advances, and the dwindling patience of consumers, it seems like a good time to find a market for something. But companies no longer compete with competitors on their main street. This shouldn’t be new to anyone, but when we compare the business world of 1980 with that of today, it’s worth remembering.

However, the brands of the future will not differ so much from the successful brands of the past. They offer a product or service that people need. They can be offered at competitive prices … or not. They can align with a bigger purpose … or they can’t. This “need” does not always mean that the product is objectively something good. Or worthy. Or even morally. As much as I would like to say that the brands of the future will only be successful if they make the world a better place. I doubt that is the case. I would like to consider myself a conscientious consumer, but I am sure that I have bought a chocolate bar at a gas station in the past 30 days.

Perhaps what’s behind the increase in corporate failures has more to do with a flood of products and services that people don’t need: a common lowering of the bar to satisfy the perception of all of the excessive consumer demand.

If brands also have good marketing with products that people need, they’re likely to do it well. Just like the brands with products that people need who have extremely mediocre marketing. However, there are no lessons to be learned to successfully market a manure product.

Jae Hopkins, Head of Sales and Marketing, Eurotunnel

In 2019, my sister, who lived in Sydney, had given more than 15 minutes of fame when she tweeted tote bags and Malcolm Turnbull in a week in which Australia had banned single use had lost his job live on television. The meme exploded, and as everyone said they wanted to buy, Gwen saw the opportunity, founded a company, set up an Etsy store, and started selling while she was cooking a dinner party for friends.

She sold AUD 50,000 bags in just over a week. At that point, the first actual bag rolled off the production line. The company she founded that evening – Sans Sheriff – sold a few more bags, but she doesn’t really need them anymore. It was successful.

Expressions like “the likelihood of failure increases” are scary, but the reality is that everything changes – more people start businesses; Businesses are easier to start than ever, and a long life for a business may not be what is needed or desired.

We have all heard that the rate of change is increasing. that things are changing more slowly now than ever in the future. The truth about organizations that sell products or services is that they will need to be more flexible and reactive in the future if they want to stay in business. It’s not just technology and consumer desires that are changing fast, but also the way we make purchases, the types of services we expect, and how we understand our impact on the planet (are avocados good or bad for them today Environment?). Any of these things could undo an otherwise profitable business if they don’t respond at the right speed.

Lucas Bergmans, brand director of Cazoo

A lot has changed in 40 years. In 1980 I watched Top of the Pops with a full head of shiny platinum blonde hair. The list of things that are no longer with us contains an ever-increasing number of companies and brands that were previously known names: Blockbuster, Kodak, Nokia …

For companies to be successful and build brands in the long term, they need to focus on three important things: obsession with customers, being ahead of customer and technology trends, and being able to disrupt and change themselves.

Companies must be obsessed with their customers, listen to and respond to their needs. The service must always be brilliant, provide support when necessary and resolve problems quickly and effectively. The price for failure is not only less regular customers today, but very negative public feedback.

Today’s successful business has its sights firmly set on the future in a year or two. This will inevitably involve some mistakes (remember Kindle Fire Phone), but it will also provide lessons to build on (Alexa’s speech recognition technology came from the fire).

After all, companies need to be able to disrupt and change themselves. Blockbusters could certainly have become Netflix instead of being replaced by Netflix.

In a way, things haven’t changed at all. Customers have high expectations and many competitors to choose from. The difference today is that the price of complacency is so much higher and the impact is so much faster.

