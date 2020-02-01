Development of Kampung Baru: decision to buy land by June, says Khalid Samad | Malaysia

Federal Minister of State Khalid Abdul Samad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur City Hall on January 16, 2019. – Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 1 – Federal Minister Khalid Samad has announced that the decision to purchase land for the redevelopment of Kampung Baru will be announced in June this year.

According to him, the Kampung Baru Development Corporation (PKB) is still working to inform landowners about the choice of programs on offer.

“This is because we have received positive feedback from all engagements in smaller groups. We find that they understand better what we really want to do, and as a result they give their consent, ”he told reporters after stopping a convoy of around 1,500 bikers with different motorbikes at Dataran Merdeka.

In October last year it was reported that PKB had received around 700 to 800 forms from the residents of Kampung Baru in connection with the redevelopment of the area, and of around 90 percent of the landowners in total had approved an offer of RM850 per person from the square meter Government.

Meanwhile, Khalid also thanked Yang di-Pertuan Agong al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah for his support in remediating Kampung Baru.

Khalid described the support as a signal and confidence in the plans of the Pakistani Harapan government to develop the legendary Kuala Lumpur site.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said in his speech during the Investiture ceremony in Istana Melawati, Putrajaya today, that the government is working hard to redevelop Kampung Baru in a well-planned manner.

In his speech, the king expressed the hope that the project could be realized, although the rights and interests of the Malay community are paramount, as Kampung Baru is a symbol for the Malay settlement in Kuala Lumpur.

His Majesty also expressed joy and gratitude for the government’s efforts and commitment to the development of the federal territory. – Bernama