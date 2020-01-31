Development of micromobility on a global level

divide

The electric scooter and bike race in Washington, DC has become complicated in recent months as the country’s capital has expanded and shortened the dockless electric vehicle program that was launched in late 2017 a little over two years ago. The program included thousands of electric vehicles that drove through the streets of the capital and operated by eight different companies – JUMP, Lyft, Skip, Spin, Bird, Lime, Razor and Bolt.

But at the end of October, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) changed the landscape in which these scooters and motorized bicycles were used. The goods announcement for the operators was that more vehicles should be registered for the road. The agency announced in October last year that up to 10,000 scooters would be registered in 2020 when it introduced its new approval process for operators of dockless electric vehicles. This is an increase of almost 60 percent compared to the previous limit and therefore a great opportunity.

An opportunity for fewer companies as D.C.’s new approval process halved the number of operators that could exist on the market. Good news for Uber owner JUMP, who has made the cut and plans to add 1,500 vehicles to its fleet. Less good news for companies like Mobike and Ofo, who have left the city because their regulations were too strict, and operators like Lime and Bolt, who are currently contesting the decision to exclude them from a market in which they are already active.

Entering this highly competitive and increasingly confusing market is Helbiz, a “newcomer” to the US market and a surprise for the DC market, considering how many established players have not made the cut. Calling Helbiz a newcomer to the US market is just a little bit true. Helbiz is headquartered in New York and is on the road with e-bikes and scooters in 20 different cities worldwide. However, the main office is in European cities such as Rome, Milan and Belgrade. D.C. was his first US market, since then he has followed Miami. And although it offers eBikes and eScooters worldwide, D.C. So far only eBike products – as the one-year permit allows.

Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz, noted that there might be a way to add to their eScooter product in the future, although the company is initially focusing primarily on launching zero-emission, rechargeable bikes.

How Helbiz managed to transform itself into a market where the slots for operators suddenly halved last fall, especially since it was new to both the market and the U.S., Palella said Helbiz had an advantage because of being Model is different. The offering is similar to other providers – low-speed electrified transportation products for urban users – but the structure of the company is completely different. The workforce will not consist of gig workers, but will consist of 21 full-time to 22 part-time workers in DC to manage and maintain the fleet. According to Palella, the only people who are allowed to touch the bicycles for maintenance or charging are the trained employees – not gig employees who may or may not have a connection to the material.

In addition, the Helbiz fleet is geared towards accessibility for all consumers and all income levels. While prices for eBikes in the District of Columbia have risen since the operator pool was practically halved at the beginning of the new year, helbikes are a particularly economical alternative. Renting a bike costs $ 1 to unlock and 15 cents a minute to ride.

And for low-income consumers, for whom even that is too high a price, tThe company has developed a so-called Helbiz access program, in which DC residents who use public support programs such as SNAP, TANF and Housing Choice Voucher receive an unlimited free 30-minute ride. This focus on access, affordability, and the employment of district residents underscores the company’s bid for DDOT, Palella said – and what enabled Helbiz to secure a place in the electric vehicle range, despite being both in the DC market and on A newcomer to the DC market is USA in general.

“Mayor (Muriel) Bowser’s plan to build an additional 20 miles of protected bike paths, other security plans for critical infrastructure, and Vision Zero guidelines gave us confidence that D.C. is committed to the future of safe mobility options that we offer,” said Palella. “With our technology, residents and commuters can better navigate every corner of the city and connect to existing transit services, while visitors can explore and enjoy everything that the vibrant communities of Washington D.C. have to offer.”

After DC and Miami, the United States is a large country with many markets to explore. And while Palella wouldn’t confirm what’s next for Helbiz, he could confirm that more are on the way.

