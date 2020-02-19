[device-debut-their-grammy-winning-song-‘7empest’-stay-in-sydney,-australia]

Software played ‘7empest’, the Grammy-profitable song from their most current album ‘Fear Inoculum’, are living for the to start with time in Sydney, Australia previous night (February 18).

Undertaking their second marketed-out present at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, the American art rock heavyweights dealt with their audience to the stay premiere of the 15-moment track from their 2019 album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, which was their 1st new report in 13 a long time.

Music from ‘Fear Inoculum’ built up the bulk of Tool’s second Sydney concert, which ran much more than two hrs prolonged. ‘7empest’ was the penultimate song of the established.

Just final month, Resource gained a Grammy for ‘7empest’, securing the Most effective Metal General performance gong more than Loss of life Angel, I Prevail, Killswitch Have interaction and Candlemass (showcasing Tony Iommi).

Observe enthusiast-captured snippets of ‘7empest’ done reside in Sydney under.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YK5t4PK5L_k?feature=oembed" title="TOOL - 7empest (snippet) Live Sydney 18th Feb 2020" width="696"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Kb_Qpu_nGMY?feature=oembed" title="Tool 7empest live debut sydney" width="696"></noscript>

Sydney experienced a tumultuous storm for the duration of Tool’s established, inspiring singer Maynard James Keenan to reportedly joke with his audience that they “had summoned” it.

Instrument will proceed their Australian tour in aid of ‘Fear Inoculum’ at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Thursday, February 20, in advance of continuing onto Melbourne for two exhibits. Supporting Software on tour in Australia is San Diego industrial artist Writer & Punisher.

Final month, Tool performed a tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died on January seven, in a concert in San Diego.