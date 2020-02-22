[Device HEAD Delivers ‘Burn My Eyes’ twenty fifth-Anniversary Tour To San Francisco Bay Area: Pro-Shot Movie Of Entire Concert]

Professionally filmed movie footage of Device HEAD‘s February 21 hometown live performance at at The Fox Theater in Oakland, California can be found down below.

The North American leg of Machine HEAD‘s 25th-anniversary tour for the band’s debut album, “Burn My Eyes”, kicked off in Phoenix on January 16 and will wrap up tonight (Saturday, February 22) at the Property Of Blues in Anaheim, California. Each individual present on the trek is made up of two sections: element a person sees frontman Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing along with new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, Eastern Entrance) whilst section two capabilities “Burn My Eyes” performed in its entirety for the very first time ever, with primary drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader becoming a member of in.

Flynn informed France’s HEAVY1 about Kiełtyka and Alston‘s addition to Machine HEAD: “We ended up carrying out auditions for a even though, and Vogg‘s audition just fucking blew my thoughts — it was so fucking tight and fucking precise. He despatched about [a recording of] ‘Imperium’ as his 1st track just as a check. We often experienced all the dudes do a sound exam, just to make confident the stages are great and things. I was, like, ‘Oh my God! This dude is playing ‘Imperium’ improved than I can correct now.’ [Laughs] It was nuts. And we ended up talking. Super-awesome male. Matt, exact same detail. We flew him out, jammed with him, and he killed it.”

Requested how all the musicians are having along and no matter whether they are touring alongside one another, Flynn advised HEAVY1: “We are all in the band with each other — we all are living alongside one another. The band’s all on the bus — all six of us. And it really is a fantastic ride, gentleman. Everybody is quite respectful everyone understands their position and just variety of undertaking it right here and experiencing it. All people is out right here owning a blast. It truly is so great to have people who are in a good body of mind, ’cause it was not like that in the previous. And now it is, and it truly is fucking amazing.”

Kontos still left Machine HEAD before the release of the band’s next album, 1997’s “The Additional Matters Modify”, and was changed by Dave McClain.

Mader contributed to two Equipment HEAD albums, the aforementioned “Burn off My Eyes” and “The Extra Things Transform”, prior to exiting the team and being changed by Ahrue Luster and, later on on, Phil Demmel.

Demmel and McClain exited Machine HEAD in the fall of 2018.