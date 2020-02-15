[device-head-return-with-new-solitary-circle-the-drain]

Equipment Head have introduced a new one titled Circle The Drain.

It’s the band’s 1st monitor because 2019’s Do Or Die, with mainman Robb Flynn joined on the track by drummer Navene Koperweis, who is also recognised for his function with Whitechapel, Animals As Leaders, Animosity and Entheos.

The original thought for the music came to Flynn back again in 2018, with Equipment Head also sharing two online video clips charting the song’s development. Both can be discovered below along with a stream of Circle The Drain.

Vocalist and guitarist Flynn claims: “The track is inspired by an acquaintance of mine who returned from Afghanistan only to have his romantic relationship tumble aside with his woman.

“She experienced messed all around on him, then acquired paranoid about him messing all-around on her, and drove him crazy. We had a dialogue on Valentine’s Working day and he explained to me, ‘They were being just circling the drain.’ The phrase struck me.

“A few days later I included it into the song I’d been doing work on. It was a unusual parallel with my daily life at the time, having a short while ago experienced two band customers quit, and even much more bizarrely, two very long-time few pals of my spouse and I, also divorce.

“It was break-up year, and it played out with friends taking sides, people not staying invited to sure occasions any longer, social and psychological stress, and all the usual things that takes place when a partnership goes undesirable. Watching this man pull as a result of it, aided me pull through my possess upheaval.”

Flynn provides: The lyrics to Circle The Drain arrived out of that disheartening time. It is really a sad tune about interactions long gone poor, but accepting that it is really above, and building yourself go on.

“I wrote it in a extra metaphorical tone, as I did not want it to be about my lifestyle, but to be about anybody’s existence who may well be heading as a result of a rough time like that. It may well not be a tune that connects with every person, in particular those in a good connection, but if the working day at any time arrives when your lifestyle goes awry, this music will be a lifeline for you, some thing to help pull you up out of that dim position.

“The irony that he and I had the unique dialogue on Valentine’s Day, and are now releasing it on Valentine’s Working day is not missing on me, it really is the anti-Valentine’s Day tune.”

Equipment Head are at this time on tour throughout North The usa and will return to Europe this spring for further reveals.

Device Head 2020 tour dates



Feb 14: Chicago Metro, IL



Feb 16: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN



Feb 18: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO



Feb 19: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT



Feb 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA



Feb 22: Anaheim Dwelling Of Blues, CA



Apr 19: Zaragoza Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain



Apr 21: Santiago de Compostela Capitol, Spain



Apr 23: Porto Coliseu de Porto, Portugal



Apr 24: Lisbon Coliseu de Lisboa, Portugal



Apr 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain



Apr 27: Malaga Paris 15, Spain



Apr 28: Murcia Gamma, Spain



Apr 29: Valencia Republicca, Spain



May 01: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain



Could 02: Toulouse Le Bikini, France



May perhaps 05: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany



May well 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany



May perhaps 08: Hannover Swiss Everyday living Hall, Germany



Could 09: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic



Might 10: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia



May 12: Bucharest Quantic Club, Romania



May 13: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria



May 15: Thessaloniki Deal with Manufacturing unit Of Seem



May perhaps 16: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece



Might 20: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine



May well 22: Moscow 1930 Moscow, Russia



May perhaps 23: St Petersburg A2, Russia



May 25: Helsinki The Circus, Finland



May perhaps 28: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden



May possibly 29: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway



May perhaps 30: Aarhus Teach, Denmark



Jun 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany



Jun 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands



Jun 03: Lille Aeronef, France



Jun 05: London Alexandra Palace, Uk



Jun 06: Birmingham Academy, British isles