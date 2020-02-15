[Device Head return with new solitary Circle The Drain]

Nellie McDonald
Machine Head's Robb Flynn



Equipment Head’s Robb Flynn
Equipment Head have introduced a new one titled Circle The Drain.

It’s the band’s 1st monitor because 2019’s Do Or Die, with mainman Robb Flynn joined on the track by drummer Navene Koperweis, who is also recognised for his function with Whitechapel, Animals As Leaders, Animosity and Entheos.

The original thought for the music came to Flynn back again in 2018, with Equipment Head also sharing two online video clips charting the song’s development. Both can be discovered below along with a stream of Circle The Drain.

Vocalist and guitarist Flynn claims: “The track is inspired by an acquaintance of mine who returned from Afghanistan only to have his romantic relationship tumble aside with his woman.

“She experienced messed all around on him, then acquired paranoid about him messing all-around on her, and drove him crazy. We had a dialogue on Valentine’s Working day and he explained to me, ‘They were being just circling the drain.’ The phrase struck me.

“A few days later I included it into the song I’d been doing work on. It was a unusual parallel with my daily life at the time, having a short while ago experienced two band customers quit, and even much more bizarrely, two very long-time few pals of my spouse and I, also divorce. 

“It was break-up year, and it played out with friends taking sides, people not staying invited to sure occasions any longer, social and psychological stress, and all the usual things that takes place when a partnership goes undesirable. Watching this man pull as a result of it, aided me pull through my possess upheaval.”

Flynn provides: The lyrics to Circle The Drain arrived out of that disheartening time. It is really a sad tune about interactions long gone poor, but accepting that it is really above, and building yourself go on. 

“I wrote it in a extra metaphorical tone, as I did not want it to be about my lifestyle, but to be about anybody’s existence who may well be heading as a result of a rough time like that. It may well not be a tune that connects with every person, in particular those in a good connection, but if the working day at any time arrives when your lifestyle goes awry, this music will be a lifeline for you, some thing to help pull you up out of that dim position.

“The irony that he and I had the unique dialogue on Valentine’s Day, and are now releasing it on Valentine’s Working day is not missing on me, it really is the anti-Valentine’s Day tune.” 

Equipment Head are at this time on tour throughout North The usa and will return to Europe this spring for further reveals.

Device Head 2020 tour dates


Feb 14: Chicago Metro, IL


Feb 16: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN


Feb 18: Denver The Gothic Theatre, CO


Feb 19: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT


Feb 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA


Feb 22: Anaheim Dwelling Of Blues, CA


Apr 19: Zaragoza Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain


Apr 21: Santiago de Compostela Capitol, Spain


Apr 23: Porto Coliseu de Porto, Portugal


Apr 24: Lisbon Coliseu de Lisboa, Portugal


Apr 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain


Apr 27: Malaga Paris 15, Spain


Apr 28: Murcia Gamma, Spain


Apr 29: Valencia Republicca, Spain


May 01: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain


Could 02: Toulouse Le Bikini, France


May perhaps 05: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany


May well 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany


May perhaps 08: Hannover Swiss Everyday living Hall, Germany


Could 09: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic


Might 10: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia


May 12: Bucharest Quantic Club, Romania


May 13: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria


May 15: Thessaloniki Deal with Manufacturing unit Of Seem


May perhaps 16: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece


Might 20: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine


May well 22: Moscow 1930 Moscow, Russia


May perhaps 23: St Petersburg A2, Russia


May 25: Helsinki The Circus, Finland


May perhaps 28: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden


May possibly 29: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway


May perhaps 30: Aarhus Teach, Denmark


Jun 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany


Jun 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands


Jun 03: Lille Aeronef, France


Jun 05: London Alexandra Palace, Uk


Jun 06: Birmingham Academy, British isles