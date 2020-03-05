[Device HEAD’s ROBB FLYNN Has Five Tracks ‘Tracked And Done’ For Impending Solo Album]

In a new job interview with Whole Metallic Jackie‘s nationally syndicated radio display, Device HEAD frontman Robb Flynn presented an update on his earlier declared solo album, which will seemingly be produced below the ROBB FLYNN & Buddies banner.

He claimed (listen to audio under): “For the previous 7 years now, for my birthday bash, I have a detail referred to as ‘Robb Flynn & Friends’, and I get a bunch of my close friends alongside one another and we just jam — it can be, like, include tunes. I do not do Machine HEAD tunes. It really is ’90s hip-hop, it truly is typical rock, it can be some thrash — it is all the variety of things that we grew up with, and it really is enjoyable — it really is just a blast. We have so a lot pleasurable accomplishing it each time. I possibly have, like, 30 to 40 different musicians enjoying. The last 1 that we did just turned out definitely superior, and I was, like, ‘Let’s just keep track of this.’ I own a recording studio now. I was, like, ‘Let’s go in and bang this out and see what transpires.’ So we did it live, and it was just super entertaining.”

He ongoing: “I have received 5 songs tracked and performed, and now I’m gonna go back and I’m gonna do — I am feel I am gonna do the ’90s hip-hop teams. We did some Snoop Dogg music and some other things. It is really pretty wild — it’s a free, greasy, sweaty superior time. And it is just for entertaining. I don’t know when that’s gonna occur out now. I know that [MACHINE HEAD‘s record label] Nuclear Blast is loving it, and they like the total concept, so hopefully [it will be released] quickly.”

Final month, Machine HEAD introduced a new standalone one referred to as “Circle The Drain”. It was the initially new Machine HEAD tune given that “Do Or Die”, which arrived out previous Oct and was explained by some admirers and media retailers as a “diss” observe aimed at Machine HEAD‘s detractors, in particular these who have been essential of the band’s last album, 2018’s “Catharsis”.

Equipment HEAD has spent the last number of months celebrating the 25th-anniversary of the band’s debut album, “Burn off My Eyes”, on tours of Europe and North America. Each and every show on the trek consisted of two sections: component a single noticed Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern executing along with new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, Japanese Entrance) when part two featured “Burn up My Eyes” played in its entirety for the first time ever, with unique drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader signing up for in.