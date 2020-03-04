devin-nunes-grabs-guide-more-than-phil-arballo-in-district-22-principal-final-results

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — With 100% of precincts reporting, Phil Arballo gained the Democratic nomination and will experience incumbent Devin Nunes in November’s general election for the District 22 seat on the U.S. Dwelling of Reps.

Nunes qualified prospects the pack with 59.9% of the vote and Arballo is holding next with 23.7% of votes. The two led Bobby Bliatout, Dary Rezvani and Eric Garcia.

Nunes has been serving in the seat since 2003. The major two vote winners in the main will advance to a common election faceoff in November.

Phil Arballo unveiled the next assertion, declaring victory as the Democratic nominee who will square off with Nunes in November:

“I am deeply humbled and proud to be the Democratic nominee for Congress in California’s 22nd District. I never thought that I would be operating for Congress allow on your own could get. Tonight has confirmed that a community Mexican child who was elevated by a one guardian, who graduated from Bullard Large College, who was the to start with in his family members to graduate from faculty, operating bare minimum wage careers to pay back his possess way, can without a doubt come to be a member of Congress.

This campaign is about the people of the Valley, the functioning households who for too lengthy have had an absentee agent and should have better. People today across the district are prepared for a new sort of representative. A fighter. Another person who will battle for reasonably priced and top quality health care, who will combat to decreased the prices of prescription drugs, who will battle for clean up air and h2o, and who will struggle for more financial and academic prospects for the upcoming era.

Which is the sort of consultant I will be and I invite all of the Valley to sign up for this campaign as we move on to November.”