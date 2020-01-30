Devin Townsend Interview: When do you reform Strapping Young Lad?

After an unusually quiet period (well, according to his standards), unstoppable metal chameleon Devin Townsend released his multi-layered, multi-structured, multi-all album Empath last year – an album that, even according to its standards, challenged anything but its challenge most diehard of listeners.

Hevy Devy has come in peace to answer your most important questions about Ziltoid, disgusting hair and farts that go terribly wrong. Just the serious things, actually.

When are you reforming? Tying up young boy?

Richard Stevens (Facebook)

“My favorite part of that question is the word” when “, as if there is any indication that it will happen. I am not reforming Strapping, but the fact that people are in that band and want me to do it is a huge honor for me, that is the biggest possible comment anyone could give me. I like to think that I will continue to make projects that people long for, so thank you so much for caring. “

What is the most embarrassing thing that happens to you during your tour?

Aaron Hawkins (Facebook)

“There was a girl I used to work with when I was young and, as strange as it sounds, I put a fart around her and she thought it was funny. I was on tour a few years later and I saw her outside a location with her friends, I had not seen her for a long time. I went to her and asked if she remembered me and I tried to blow a fart and I am right in front of them.

“I was more ashamed of her that she knew someone who at a certain level thought it was appropriate to let her and her friends fart. To make matters worse, I told my mother that story in a restaurant and while I told her, I shit myself again. That is a double whammy of the sexy bravery that defines most of my work. “

Is it true that the hair of the Ziltoid doll that you used for ZTV is yours?

Matthew Mills (Facebook)

“There is 100% truth! When I was in Strapping, I had bad dreads because I would never wash my hair. There are images of me at Download Festival with snot in those dreads and I didn’t shower after that show, they were a petri dish of self-contempt and biological horror.

“So when I cut my hair, I kept them all in a box and when I made Ziltoid, he clearly needed my hair. I remember telling my wife that I had laid my hair on him and that she looked at me as if I was wearing her sweater, then we never spoke about it again. “

Tying young boy in 2006. Where they are staying (Credit balance: Press / SYL)

Which Strapping Young Lad album (s) are you more proud of and which are you least proud of?

Pavel Reyes (Facebook)

“I’m the least proud of the untitled album. Although I like it, I didn’t do what I could with it, I could have gone so much further, but at the same time I was too busy with Accelerated Evolution. City defines Strapping in my thoughts if it was the best for me, but I think Alien is the one I’m technically most proud of, because Gene (Hoglan) and I had a lot of fun making it, I’m not a big fan of the final mix, but I am an imperfect perfectionist and nothing is ever good. “

Have you ever had times when you were wondering if you could really cope with all the stress and excitement that comes with wide recognition in the music industry?

Dani Foret (Twitter)

“This morning, yesterday, the day before yesterday, I have planned that for tomorrow – I am 46 years old and live a life that was determined for me by the 15-year-old me. At that time I found the attention and validation of strangers very important to me. As I grew older, I realized that I am an introvert, but the more I could express myself creatively, the more attention I received and I didn’t feel comfortable with that.

“I don’t like to be recognized. My 15-year-old self would now be very happy with things, because even this new Empath record is not something that the general population would call their favorite record. As I get older, I am able to make uncompromising music that guarantees that my anonymous needs are met. “

Can you play the banjo?

Timothy Jolly (Facebook)

“If I tune it and play it like a guitar, then at a certain level it is technically the banjo, but in terms of real bluegrass I can’t. My dad played it, so I have affinity with it, but on a he cut off the tip of his finger with a planer at work so that the banjo noises in my house immediately came to an end. “

If you could make a movie about Ziltoid, would you?

@VitalCorpse (Twitter)

“Yes, but my role would be creative director, so I could say what I wanted, but didn’t have to do the grind. I don’t enjoy making films, acting or filming, but I like to see it. If someone says they would like to make a Ziltoid film, I would say, “Great, here are the ideas, let’s brainstorm about it and let me know when you’re shooting.”

(Credit: Pers / Tanya Ghosh)

How does a musical god choose to spend his Sundays?

Scott Clayton (Facebook)

“If I knew a musical god, I would let him know! Although much of the music I write is complicated, I am not a complicated person at all, so I wonder where I come from when I write something good. I am very simple. I love food, watch documentaries, How It’s Made and Antiques Roadshow. I also love hum occasionally. Left to my own devices, I would be a very lazy and boring person, but life had different plans, so I don’t often get the chance. “

Is there a possibility that we could see a Ziltoid and GWAR collab?

@SnowblindCocain (Twitter)

“I love GWAR, but Dave Brockie was my friend, we were really good friends and we stayed together at home. My connection with GWAR was Dave, and just as I like the other guys, it was Dave that I really related to Ziltoid was influenced, at least in part, by that. Before he died, Dave made me a great Ziltoid mask that looks like a GWAR prop. It appears in my friend’s sushi restaurant in Vancouver. “

Do you think the skull could ever reappear?

Sean Whitley (Facebook)

“For those unfamiliar, the skull on the top is bald and dreads on the side – an ostrich egg wearing a hula skirt. When I started to get bald, I had a friend who would get a kick out of fooling me about losing my hair, and he almost gave me the decision to grow it and almost put it in to frame. I remember that when Strapping ended, I went into the couch with that hairstyle and I felt like Krusty the Clown of The Simpsons.

“I realized that my reason for having it was not because I felt comfortable with it, but more because I was the opposite. It smelled bad, it was practically not good for me, it wasn’t the most attractive thing for my relationship Long story long, I can’t wait to have the skull anymore. “

At what point do people have too many pedals?

Ryan Doyle (Facebook)

“I have too many pedals! You can create your own vision of what is creatively important to work with. For me an acoustic guitar is all you need, that’s why I do this acoustic tour because I think it’s important to bring it back to basics.

“Depending on your point of view, pedals can be too much, so you have to make a decision and not worry too much about what your mother tells you. My mother always said, “Another pedal, are you kidding me?” However, I had six delays and twelve reverb at the same time. I collect echoes, I love it. “

