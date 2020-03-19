Devon Sawa responds to overwhelming reactions to Los Angeles shopping amid coronavirus crisis – News News

% MINIFYHTML6b6009e54fc8b8f78ab03d1ac527503811%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of & # 39; Final Destination & # 39; Earlier she caused negative reactions when she discovered that she went out of isolation during the epidemic to go shopping in Barnes and Noble.

News Info

actor Devon Sawa She has responded to social media trolls after facing criticism for shopping at a Los Angeles bookstore instead of staying in isolation.

The “Final Destination” star has slept at home with his wife and two children amid the global coronavirus pandemic, prompting authorities around the world to advise people to stay indoors. and avoid non-essential feeds to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Los Angeles is one of the big cities being put in a partial closure to encourage residents to attend the social getaway, but Sawa visited Twitter on Tuesday, March 17 to document a trip to a Barnes & Noble bookstore where she stumbled upon other actors. Julia Roberts.

Confessing that it had crashed, he tweeted, “I kept up with Julia Roberts at Barnes & Noble and wanted to tell her how amazing it is that we do. But I didn’t. I’m a chicken excellent (sic). ”

Devon Sawa has tweeted about being online with Julia Roberts.

However, supporters quickly attacked Sawa for endangering his health, that of his family and that of others, leaving unnecessary isolation to self-isolation, prompting the 41-year-old man to explain the reason for the exposure visit.

“For people going to a non-essential store today,” he began.

“My daughter’s birthday is Saturday. We’ve already canceled the holiday. Now (retailers aren’t giving up the bed), Amazon can’t bring her gifts. I went to B&N to give her a gift.”

Making it clear he was not interested in criticism, he added, “You fuck too.”

The actor of & # 39; Final Destination & # 39; responded to the reaction.

Sawa shares Scarlett, 3, and Hudson, 6, with his wife Dawni.

Meanwhile, the former teen heartthrob on Tuesday celebrated the twentieth anniversary of his supernatural horror movie “Final Destination” by joking about the art of imitating life.

He joked about doing the movie scene in his real life.

“The final destination was washed out 20 years ago today,” he posted. “Remember that scene from the movie where I was quarantined in that cabin so death couldn’t catch me? I’m getting done doing it now, in real life!”

