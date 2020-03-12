Devs’ Alex Garland in Silicon Valley’s “cult” vibe

Considering that his work is about the nature of consciousness and the ability to self-destruct, and that the future is predetermined, it is important to ask Alex Garland great questions. But if you are associated with science and magic and your destiny with the director of Ex Machina and Annihilation, get ready to really explore these topics. Because Garland is not just an author of science fiction. He is a scientist, ranging from casual chat in the lobby to his job, with precision and modesty that he admires scientists.

Garland’s newest project is the eight-part FX On Hulu series, which premieres Thursday new episodes. The show stars Nick Offerman as the mysterious CEO of Silicon Valley tech company Amaya, along with Sonoya Mizuno, like Amaya engineer Lily Chan, who began to unravel the mysteries of the company’s mysterious development wing after the disappearance of her lover Sergei. Glusman). We spoke softly and deliberately in the lobby of the aforementioned hotel lobby, in Chicago, Chicago.

AV Club: One thing I thought about watching this show was the idea of ​​technopotism, and the belief that many in Silicon Valley are going to save this world. How do you deal with this idea in Devs, given that your work is not necessarily a utopian or dystopian science?

Alex Garland: One of the things I started with the show, and maybe it was completely related to utopia – to do with some kind of religious vibe. Utopia would, in a sense, be cult-y because it was so self-absorbed. Maybe it can make it dystopian. Both do not really exist. Anyway, what I was feeling was that Kool-Aid was drunk. Kool-Aid may be within a technology company and may also be a consumer of products. There would be church-type vibes in technology companies and product releases.

AVC: There are definitely people who admire the technical directors. Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, for example, have their fans.

WHITE: I remember when Steve Jobs made this product release. There was an incredible amount of heat around them. And part of that is that he is firing and it makes sense. But I also think that if anyone asked me what they were saying before, I would say, “Yes, they sell utopia.” There is a sense of individuality and perfection in this area and in the area – not just in (tech) campuses, but in restaurants, bars and shops and in Stanford – Silicon Valley. openly seeks to be like them. Whether you want it or not, there is something that everyone sees.

AVC: What do you mean by “this is the summit of humanity”?

WHITE: This is the place where it happened. There is nowhere else to be broken, nothing more exciting. There is no place where the sharp edge of technology related to science is sharper than here. To be fair is the truth in one way or another. It is one of those states that instinctively think that a person must think, but in fact, “Well, maybe it’s not an illusion.”

AVC: San Francisco is a great part of the story, and you use a few San Francisco details as a homeless guy living outside Lily’s apartment. Have you tried to comment on the city itself, or have you chosen to do a tech story?

WHITE: Do you want to deal with wealth and poverty inequality?

AVC: And that’s just what you’re talking about in the city as a great experiment.

WHITE: I think that if you tell a story (San Francisco), they are so obvious that if you choose not to include them, you will be deliberately omitted, but they have no idea. I don’t think there is any claim to place them because they are very open. They scream at you as you walk through the streets. However, the show seeks to reflect something broadly realistic that can be found in many different areas.

AVC: Devs occur in a very special place and are now installed, while Ex Machina and Anhilation are more abstract in their settings.

WHITE: Definition is absolute. I think destruction is a link between nerve disorder and hallucination. It’s basically a hallucinogenic movie, in my opinion, and just acts like a metaphor – in my opinion anyway.

This is more of a companion piece to Ex Machina. Occurs in the same zone. Ex Machina was definitely built in the future because we had advances in robotics and artificial intelligence. This is not the case with mountain gardens of tech geniuses. The Devs do the same thing. What it does, it takes a single thought, and removes it from our time. If you boarded a helicopter at Ex Machina, you would fly to San Francisco, it would be the same San Francisco. The two stories are almost as companion pieces.

AVC: At the opening of the first chapter, the idea of ​​determinism is brought up and everyone’s future will be in a certain way …

WHITE: Determinism is the starting point and then continues. Simply put, it takes the principle of determinism expressed within a single episode and uses it as a kind of suggestion that we live in a non-magical world. Everything that happens is the cause and consequence of it. Things do not come about by themselves. And then he starts to fly away. (The show) does not necessarily agree with the idea, but wants to buy into the concept. In some ways it resembles Ex Machina, which stems from the sequence of thought experiences. And the card that I put first is determinism.

AVC: How deep are you going? Do you do a lot of research, or purely philosophical?

WHITE: Not really research, yes. Only reads and watches on YouTube.

AVC: When you write about these concepts, do you develop your own ideas about them?

WHITE: What happens is that the story begins to take shape in my head as soon as I feel that I am making up my mind. It is not necessary to have opinion now – not really – “I know what’s going on here.” Because you can be stupid to say “I know what’s going on”. The more you start to feel where your trends are and where your trends are.

Often, what is in these things – very often, in fact – is like four possible interpretations of something, doesn’t it? And none of this is proven. They may be very thoughtful, intelligent people who argue strongly for each of them. I can’t point my finger and say who is right and who is wrong. But what you can do at some point is to start measuring your own temperature. Once I get it I feel like I’ll start writing.

AVC: Are you more inclined to purely scientific, rational belief that there is nothing magical? Or are you more interested in outside, woo-woo ideas?

WHITE: I am an atheist and am not impressed with science alone; I love science. I think that is one of the main areas of my writing. I often feel that my passion for science is met with skepticism, but to say “Science is wrong” is not skepticism. More often, “Science is boring” or “Cold”. I think people think that science is a magic thing in the world, and they say, “That’s the answer to the questions.” There are peculiar arrogance to say, “These are the answers.”

My scientific feelings are not like that at all. My meetings with scientists usually say that we do not know what happens to people. And they often say, “I don’t know, but I think things could happen.” There is a lot of humility in science, I think.

There is something very interesting about what scientists do, and as far as I can tell, they are almost unique. You may be the one who has a theory that they passionately investigate and believe in. And then, for some reason, it’s arguing. When disputed and properly denied, they rejected the theory and said, “Well, it’s bloody shame.” I was wrong. I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but it didn’t. “When people get some conflicting evidence, that’s not the case at all. He ignores what they do.

AVC: Or angry.

WHITE: Quite yes, absolutely. Ignore this and get angry. Defend. It is the noise that determines our lives. I love this modesty of science. I also think that science is a truly extraordinary poem. They have these wonderful, strange ideas that are just as poetic as anything else. I want to say that in seven episodes, there is a Phil Larkin poem used in Devs. Science is as poetic as Philip Lark’s poetry. It incorporates great philosophical meanings, describing quartz, black holes, or astonishing things like our history or our future. Not a difference of opinion, because it all stems from a worldly interest and a passion for the world.

AVC: You said you have a great experience working with FX in this series.

WHITE: Yes, many.

AVC: Freedom of creativity and …

WHITE: Specifically, yes.

AVC: So you ended up shooting a movie?

WHITE: I think that you should always be a little careful about these things, because speaking from your own experience sounds like giving a broader statement. At the moment, I think that in many ways it is in a very healthy state. A movie like a parasite comes in, and it shows how often the stories are tedious and repetitive, and our strange temptation to go through the same beats repeatedly, like kindergarten or something. The parasite comes together and shows everyone what can only be done.

And it’s not alone. A24 just aired The Lighthouse – I went with my son a few weeks ago and I loved every detail of that movie. I thought it would be so bold based entirely on his own beliefs and other reasons. So I don’t say anything about the movie at all, but in some respects I have a hard time.

AVC: Wasn’t the freedom you had with the Devs the same?

WHITE: No, I did. I just had to fight for it. So it ended in the same place, but the experience was decaying and demanding, you know, that made brinksmanship a comfort zone. And this is very different from the experience I have just devised. But at the same time, it is difficult to say to what extent a person’s unconsciousness plays out. So even if I refuse to head to the box office or weekend opening concept, I know it is. And I know that in fact, to some degree, they will judge me. Does that also affect my thinking? Well, probably it does.

So, you know, it’s hard to open. But of course, as soon as I submitted these eight scripts to Dev to FX, they would see what was going on with my previous projects, and so they knew what they were getting into. There was nothing to convey it and they said, “What is this? This is not what we bought,” and he said to me, “Well, read the script again.” Everybody was there or not, but the plan was there. And they knew what they were getting, and they were pleased with it, and they said, “Go, do it.” I have never had such an experience.

AVC: What format do you use to tell a story by writing a novel, a movie, and now a television series?

WHITE: In general. I really am. One thing is that all the different environments – in my opinion, have more in common with each other than they are different. Although there are differences.

AVC: Slim length, for one.

WHITE: Absolutely. But from the moment I started writing my thoughts about Devs, I knew (from a minute) that this would not work like a movie because I didn’t have time. That would force a huge dump of data or a drastic change of ideas within the general idea. So I never thought of it as a movie. I think I’ve found some kind of partnership – again, it’s just in myself – with novels. In fact, there was a connection between television and writing a novel that surprised me. But as I said, all of these environments are more alike than they are different.

AVC: In a movie you could do it – I’m not afraid to call it a “trick,” but the first word that comes to mind is the hero’s transition from Sergei to Lily?

WHITE: You can do that (in a movie). It would be seven minutes, not 30. In fact, what the series is doing – sometimes it is more open and sometimes more restrained – uses the expectation to direct a performance. It happens in different ways, with very different characters. In some ways playful and on the other hand political. And two things are combined.

