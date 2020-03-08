Devs gives surprising answers in the second part

Photo: Raymond Liu (FX) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

Referring to the premiere of Devs, I mentioned that I have great expectations for the structure and structure of the series, as it is only eight episodes. This wish has already come true in the second part – we get the answer sooner than I expected, just because we don’t have to drag the story to the wrong place.

The first episode had two central secrets, and the show has made significant progress on both fronts. Who worked for Sergei first? The answer (somewhat predictable) is the Russian government, which Lily discovered after her ex-girlfriend, Jamie Sergei, agreed to hide her phone.

They find a Russian-funded messaging application, and back-to-back messages between Sergei and his staff – so to speak, in terms of industrialization, not the Devs I expected. It is assumed that the Devs building was designed to prevent any signal leakage, that is, Sergei would have to leave the building to transmit data (if the clock has such wireless capabilities). He explains why he is in a hurry to leave. Of course, there was no chance of sending the code because it was immediately seized by Forest and Kenton.

This means that Lily now has a significant part of the riddle, but not the whole picture. He meets with Anton, an employee of Sergei, who is part of Russian intelligence. Lily says that Sergei and her ex-girlfriend have been working together since studying at the university. Would it be more shocking if he got a new job, or is Sergei’s biggest betrayal with the Russian government during Lily’s recognition? In any case, he takes the time to process the information and decide what to do next, though Anton insists that Sergei’s lack of honesty does not mean that he loves him any more.

Anton tells Lily that he doesn’t know the whole story with Amaya, I totally believe it. Of course, I think there is a serious interest in this universe to study what the Devils are and what the division is doing. But I also think there’s more going on here, something worse than what we see in this episode. Or maybe that’s my hope – the idea that Russia just wants to steal the technology code has been a bit disappointing, so I want to do more around the mystery.

Anton begins to think that he could have died more than he could have pushed Lily. She is trying to work for him in exchange for Kenton’s witness. It’s not clear that they are listening to their interactions, but at least they know they’ve met and Lily will be in trouble.

Kenton is the security chief for Amaya, so it is understood that the company is aware of the threats to its intellectual property, but it is surprising how familiar he is with Anton. Obviously, Anton knows he has agents trying to steal company secrets and that they have been in a relationship before. They will not go ahead because Kenton is convinced that Anton will no longer be a threat. Lily will probably never know about it, though she firmly rejects Anton’s offer to work with the sign she puts on her window.

The other half of the mystery covers the Devs section in Amaya, and it turns out that I was not too far off the mark on their timeliness. From what we see in Episode 2, it’s not that they didn’t want to move people over time, or at least they didn’t work now. But the team is able to make a snapshot of Christ on the cross, and from their discussion it looks as if they are looking backwards from time to time.

Katie explained why she is so persistent, and that technology doesn’t really change anything. At least look back to the past (although this concept can change our history). But the question here is what the Devs can do: If they can look past, does that mean they can eventually move objects (and potential people) into the past? Sergei was also invited to the Devs team after predicting his future. Can the car tell us what is coming to us? As Katie says, it doesn’t seem like it has happened yet, but when and what it does, it will change everything.

I’m not sure I’ll be able to find out more about the motives of the forest and the creepy little girl statue – the little girl of the forest (named Amaya) tragically died. The sculpture (and company) is a tribute to him. In many ways it got stuck because of it. In fact, at the end of the episode, he was re-introduced to the dreamer projection and gave the signal that the whole Devs team could work on a project because he wanted to see his little girl again.

Certainly tragic, and as a parent to a small child, I accepted that they were watching these scenes with a video baby monitor because their stomachs were difficult. The happiness of the forest is what he wants, but the question is, how much has the cost of human life and other less easily measurable measures taken to bring him peace?

Critical observations

Lily is completely alone, which is something that actress Sonoya Mizuno delivers very well. The sight of being on the phone with her mother is sure to be with her friends.

Jamie is an absolute lover who clearly cares about Lily. Hopefully they will trust him with what they have learned.

This “pop” that Kenton finally broke into Anton’s neck was impressive and quite rough.

The problems of Devs technology are very interesting. It is a team that strives for perfection, but it is impossible to make it perfect.

The music in the first half was pretty effective in delivering a restless tone. The music here was more comfortable.

We have a chance to learn more about two more Devs team members: Lyndon and Stewart. I am interested in both, but I would like to learn more about Stuart in particular.

It is weird to see a giant statue of your daughter following every action of your employees.

