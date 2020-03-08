Devs make their debut and better things come back

Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno; Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison Photo: Raymond Liu, Suzanne Tenner (FX)

This is what is happening in the television world on Thursday, March 5. It is always east.

Top Options

Devs (FX with Hulu, 3:01 am, series premiere, first two episodes): “FX Devs’ main point is a series of eight-part series from long-sighted director Alex Garland, a question that has been pondered by philosophers and worthy people for centuries: Is it free? Or is life just a chain of endless reactions? He’s finally starting at the clock, and Devs is looking forward to the details of his secrets, the most abstract and most complex ideas of the series are unrelated to his work, which requires some transparency in the storytelling. ” will gather.

Better Things (FX, 10.00 am, fourth season premiere, first two episodes): Welcome to Sam’s midlife crisis.

One of the best television comedies is back tonight and we can almost hear Danette Chavez sings to watch these episodes. Both are directed by Pamela Adlon, who will manage every episode of this season as usual.

Constant coverage

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 3:01 p.m.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 am)

The culprit (USA, 9 pages)

Wild Cards

Love Cord, “Special for Reunion” (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): It’s time to learn how much Mark loves his mother (don’t stop, Mark! I love her!), How sorry Giannina is and how everyone else’s got married. Everyone wants to tell Jessica.

Cake (FXX, morning 10, premiere of the second season): This hilarious and weird short-form series returns to tonight.

