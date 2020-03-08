Devs Review: The mystery begins

Carl Glusman & Nick OffermanFoto: Raymond Liu (FX) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

When you first watch the premiere of The Devils, you believe one thing: This show is supposed to be a “high concept”. From casual images of the premiere to the eerie music that covers the first episode, it sends a message that you want to be in this show: clever and tidy. It makes sense because Alex Garland is the brain that writes and directs Ex Ex Machina and Annihilation, based on the novel of Ex Gar Machine and Jeff VanderMeer. This is a man who is familiar with the subtlety and edges of artificial intelligence, and it is a strange thing that scientists can have, and he seems to have put the experience to great use in Devs.

The whole first episode is meant to bother you. Each option is here to show that there is something completely out of place. Even on a sunny, beautiful day where people were enjoying the outdoors, I felt cold to watch it. This atmosphere is perfectly enclosed in a strange and creepy plastic-shaped sculpture in the form of a young girl wrapped around towers on campus in Amaya, a technology company like Google or Facebook in Devs. Yes, it might be the “best” place to work, but I don’t know if I can get used to a giant doll statue floating around my workplace. How do you have to concentrate on knowing that something is only there … looking at you? No, thank you. It’s just weird and I don’t like it – it’s certainly a highlight.

During the show’s central question and a limited run of eight episodes, what is likely to happen to Devs around the world? Here’s a look at the course of the episode and give instructions. Sergei (played by Karl Gusman) works on artificial intelligence in Amaya and demonstrates how a single-celled organism can successfully predict what it will do in about 30 seconds. After the presentation, Forest (Nick Offerman) and Katie (Alison Pill) invite Sergei to join the Devil’s mysterious world.

It’s not just a team, it’s a world. Devs, everything related to Silicon Valley and startup culture, an invitation to work at night, not showing interest in “watching the weekends”, as if working too much is a cure. An open business area with nightmares in terms of productivity (this could be a less of a problem if people do not have phones to talk to). Amaya’s complete and complete privacy regarding any situation you are looking for and expecting to do.

Devs though? Forest says that even people on the team can be aware of their ultimate goal, pointing out that each of these people can work on a larger riddle. This is the application of the quantum computing system they use, but Forest excludes some of Sergei’s concerns: National Security, Cold Combination, Artificial Intelligence, Encryption, Biotechnology, Search Engines. Currently, relatively illiterate theory is a time travel. The evolution of the catheter in the forest, but the evolution of the code when nothing changes. If you think the choices are predetermined, traveling on time really doesn’t matter.

The Devs office consists of a car built in the Faraday cage blocking electromagnetic fields. The gold mesh around the building can carry heat and electricity (plus looks pretty solid), and the vacuum seal can keep everything inside the building (including air). Knowing this does not necessarily answer, but it is interesting information and shows how much money Amaya has invested in protecting any knowledge hidden in the Devs.

So Sergei’s next move is a surprise. Somehow the copy of the code he found on his computer at Devs on the clock. Every second question arises: Is Sergei a plant? A seemingly normal goal clock with the ability to get information is not something you wear every day – though it is at the first meeting with Forest and Katie. This means that the clock is either an exact duplicate of a personal arm clock that has been extinguished or been worn for a while before returning home from work on the Devs. Either way, there are unanswered questions about who works for them and what their motivation might be.

The result, of course, is that the wildlife killed by Sermaya’s Amaya security chief Kenton (Zach Grenier) while watching the forest. To make things even more difficult, they produced fake footage that he had to leave the town and then commit suicide in front of a reptile statue to fire himself the next day.

Despite the images, Sergei’s girlfriend Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) is convinced that something strange is happening. He is also an employee of Amaya, who works in the encryption department. Sergey connects with his ex-girlfriend Jamie (Jin Ha) to decrypt the information he finds after restoring his phone’s content from the cloud. This is probably the code that Sergei uploaded for the watch. Jamie refuses to help, but I feel he’ll change his mind when he finds out about Sergei’s death.

It will be interesting to see how Lily has grown and developed in future episodes. At the center of this mystery is that thanks to Serge. But it’s still a bit empty – we know something worthy of him after this first episode, but he still doesn’t feel it has happened. This could happen in the course of future episodes, when those episodes are in the limelight and probably the person leading the story is more than playing the role as it did in the premiere.

All in all, this was a very promising first episode, and it was good for the rest of the series. The secrets presented are intriguing, and since we are limited in number, we can be sure that we will get answers until the end. (The truth from Alex Garland’s mind is probably a decision in his mind. I have lost a disappointing result – looking at you, writing a mystery that I have yet to solve.) All, I look forward to where we are going.

Critical observations

The lily is silent in describing the concerns of one who is silent.

Lily is a quiet (and technologically oriented) way to know all of Sergei’s passwords, to show the nature and closeness of their relationship.

Before he began to talk, Nick Offerman was known as Amaya’s Executive Director, to a degree not as prominent as Forest. It is also horrible, from the dishes to the cold, cold road that follows the killing of a man who ordered a salad to eat (although he does show some feelings about it later). The acting in this show is generally fantastic, and Offerman plays incredibly against the type.

Alison Pill is beautiful in everything she sees, and probably after her role in Star Trek: Picard is very good at talking artificial intelligence as a synthetic life expert.

The role of music in this show is very important and incredible for setting the stage.

Does the company feel a bit cult, given that Jamie is talking about Lily and Amaya?

Again, can I say that the giant doll statue is moving?

