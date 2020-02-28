Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said the letter submitted by Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not meet the circumstances of Parliament’s Standing Buy 11(3), for not giving a complete ‘Motion Notification.’ — Photo by Choo Choy May possibly

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has rejected the application to convene a exclusive sitting down this Monday on grounds that it does not satisfy the prerequisites.

He said the letter submitted by interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not satisfy the conditions of Parliament’s Standing Buy 11(3), for not furnishing a full “Notice of Motion”.

The Speaker also concluded that the conference can only be held upon getting the decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the range course of action for the following key minister.

“I, as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, have obtained a letter signed by the Interim Primary Minister informing me that the governing administration has agreed to hold a special Dewan Rakyat sitting on Monday, March 2, 2020,” Mohamad Ariff claimed in an official letter.

“However, the letter did not fulfill the condition presented by Standing Get 11(3) simply because it was not adopted by a finish Detect of Motion.”

Standing Order 11 (3) states that the purview to make your mind up on a day for the special sitting is with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and not the interim prime minister, Mohamad Ariff asserted in the letter.

Pakatan Harapan MPs have come up in arms versus Dr Mahathir whom they claimed experienced overstepped his powers when he informed reporters yesterday that a specific Parliament sitting would be held this Monday to vote for the future key minister.

Mohamad Arif, appointed as Speaker by PH, advised the similar currently, saying a particular Dewan Rakyat sitting down can only be held by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree.

“Therefore, I have determined that NO Particular Dewan Rakyat Sitting will get area on Monday, March 2, 2020,” the Speaker claimed the letter.

The letter, distributed by PH aides on WhatsApp, arrives as the Convention of Rulers held an unexpected emergency conference this morning in an try to come across a alternative to the political deadlock.

Dr Mahathir advised a packed press convention in Putrajaya yesterday that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had hit a useless finish in his try to decide which prime minister candidate has greater part support, major the King to declare that the Parliament was the very best forum to decide this.

Need to that also are unsuccessful, the interim prime minister claimed refreshing elections may perhaps be held.