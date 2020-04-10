Dex Shepard wants to play exotic Joe, but the only thing that might stop him

Following the incredible success of Netflix’s documentary series, Tiger King, it seems as though every celeb is showing interest in playing its outrageous main character, Joe Maldonado-Passage (better known as Joe Exotic). But his unruly profession may be a deal breaker for some people. While talking about the possibility of playing the famous glamor with Hollywood reporter, Dex Shepard revealed that his fear of animals might prevent him from playing exotic Joe in the Tiger King movie.

The parenting actor and podcast presenter first shared his interest in the former glamor actor on Twitter in late May, and quickly became the top pick for exotic Joe among Tiger King fans. However, while it attracts so many elements from the top persona of Maldonado-Passage – “Physically, I can do mullet, mustache, guns, gays, I think,” Shepherd told THR – his biggest fear might be that That would prevent him from taking the actual role. “I fear death from large animals; this is the only fear I carry,” he revealed.

“I have recurring nightmares that I’m in a room full of domesticated lions and tigers and a friend assured me they were safe and then they always attack me,” Shepherd admitted. Of course he has a compromise to offer to all future filmmakers looking to cast him in the Tiger King movie: CGI Cats. “I’ll do the puppies,” he explained. “I don’t mind losing pink, but a dent? I have to keep it safe.”

Despite his fears about working with big animals on screen, Shepard told the outlet he was drawn to the possibility of playing such a complicated and wonderful character as Maldonado-Passage. “I think I’m a former addict to confuse which is pretty nice right now. I feel like I have the goods,” he explained. The actor also stated that he was interested in playing all the other people featured in the documentary because “they were my neighbors growing up,” adding that he has “an endless soft spot for flawed people who I think are sweet pies inside.”

Even if Shepard’s caucus doesn’t end up landing in the Maldonado-Passage role, he enjoys being part of the Tiger King casting call. (There is currently a limited series of works based on the Joe Exit podcast: Tiger King starring Kate McKinnon in the role of Carol Baskin.) “I saw last night (a dream actress) and every actor on the board was twice as well known as me, twice as much as Chacha, A lot of (Oscar) nominees in the mix, and I’m like, “Oh, wow, I’m included with all these people. If nothing else happens, I feel so flattered.”

Regardless of how potential directors feel about him playing the Maldonado-Passage, Shepard has already been endorsed by former glamor guard husband John Finlay. (For the record, Finlay wants Channing Tatum to play him in the hypothetical movie.)

Of course, though he has not yet seen the documentary himself, Maldonado-Passage also has some intense feelings for who he thinks should be playing it on screen. “He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” filmmaker Rebecca Chaikin told The Hollywood Reporter. “He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade – he refers to him as (the character) Joe Dirt.” Tiger King fans will just have to wait and see if Shepard or his Maldonado-Passage appear winners in any future exotic Joe casting onscreen.