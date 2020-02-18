Dexter Fletcher to direct Paramount’s The Saint reboot

Assortment is reporting that director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) is established to helm Paramount Pictures’ The Saint reboot from a script written by Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Motion picture, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Dim Shadows).

The film follows Simon Templar (a.k.a. The Saint), a Robin Hood-esque prison and thief for employ. The Simon Templar character manufactured his debut in Leslie Charteris’ 1928 novel Meet the Tiger. It was followed by Enter the Saint, which Charteris is reported to have considered the official start out of the lengthy-operating ebook sequence. That sequence would keep on for extra than 50 percent a century and inspire very a handful of diversifications throughout a broad wide variety of mediums, which includes a well-liked tv series that ran from 1962 to 1969 and released the planet to foreseeable future James Bond Roger Moore. Before that, although, a The Saint film franchise was developed at RKO Pictures between 1938 and 1943. Of system, modern day audiences are a lot more probable to remember the 1997 The Saint movie, directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Val Kilmer in the title part.

Even though the Kilmer-led film adaptation was not incredibly well-received by critics, it was a modest achievements with audiences and was a strike at the box office, grossing around $61 million at the domestic box business and around $118 million at the worldwide box business office on a $68 million spending budget.

Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe) will deliver the latest The Saint challenge alongside with Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously.