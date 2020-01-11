Dezon Cheatham, adolescent linked by army, shot in Fresno

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Dezon Cheatham had only been out of high school for a few months and had just joined the military.

But all of his dreams were taken away from him Wednesday night after police said he had been shot in his car, with his longtime friend nearby.

Her friend survived the violent confrontation but remains in critical condition.

Officers say the motive for the murder remains a mystery. Victims have no criminal history or gang ties.

As detectives returned to crime scene on Friday for clues, Dezon’s family said they prayed police would find the responsible suspect while remembering the young man who was loyal and determined to serve his country in the army.

Dezon was ambitious and determined. His mother said that once he had decided on something, there was nothing to change.

She said that her firstborn will always stay with her, living in her heart.

Friday evening, in front of the high school where Dezan had just finished his studies last year, his mother, his sister, his aunt and his friends shared hugs and tears.

Her mother, who is seven months pregnant with a baby boy, is trying to babysit because she said Dezon would insist that she stay strong.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to raise such a great man. At the age of 18, he became a man. He was a man sworn in for the military,” said Tiana Thomas.

Tiana had no idea what brought her son to Tyler and Fifth Street on Wednesday evening. She hoped that the police could help her gather the circumstances surrounding her murder. Friday, she tried to focus on the 18 years she spent with him instead of losing the rest of her life.

“He had the brightest smile, he could light a room, he was awkward. He didn’t like bullies,” she said.

Currently, homicide investigators are desperately looking for clues. They have no witnesses and are looking for a surveillance video. The detectives do not know if the shooting was carried out in the car or if the suspects approached the victims.

As family and friends planned a funeral and how to pay for it, Dezon’s younger sister remembered the times when her brother took her to the skate park. He was a role model for her in many ways.

“We have a lot of memories, we made a lot of them together. He was like a father … and I always knew I could call him if something happened,” said Imunique Cheatham.

Dezon’s mother said her son and the other victim, Christyan Roberts, were as close as their brothers. She said she was praying for Chris and hoped he could get away with it.

