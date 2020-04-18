DGTR ended the protection of the probe with the alleged jump in phenol imports to India

New Delhi: India has ended its investigation into allegations of phenol imports used in laminates and plywood industries after complaints from domestic players were dropped.

The General Directorate of Commercial Medicines (DGTR), under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce, following a complaint filed by Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd and Deepak Phenolics Ltd.

They had sent a request to the secretariat to launch a “protection” investigation and impose “protection duties” on the import of phenol into India.

The plaintiffs claimed that the increase in imports had affected companies.

DGTR said: “Since the applicants have not withdrawn their application, it is considered that you will not continue this investigation. Accordingly … The Director General will hereby end the current safeguards on the import of phenol into India. ” Notification.

He said: “While the General Directorate is reviewing all issues raised by various stakeholders and drawing conclusions based on the analysis, the applicants in their letters on March 20 this year and March 23 withdrew the request for imposition. Duty

They said the current jurisprudence and interpretation of the law did not protect the increase in phenol imports to India, and so applicants were seeking a solution in accordance with anti-dumping laws.

In a conservation study, the manager sees whether imports have increased significantly or caused serious damage to domestic manufacturers of products such as or directly to competitors or threats.

If it turns out that the import jump has affected domestic actors, the director general recommends the duty to protect imports. The Ministry of Finance makes the final call to determine the assignment.