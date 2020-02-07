DHS blocks worldwide access for New York residents

Participant holding a sign at the silent vigil outside the ICE courthouse. In Foley Square in front of the Immigration Court building at 26 Federal Plaza, representatives of immigration organizations, faith leaders, elected officials, and supporters gathered to organize a solidarity campaign for Ravi Ragbir, New Sanctuary Coalition Director, to check in in the U.S. to combat the harassment of immigrant communities through the ICE and targeting their leaders. (Photo by Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)

In an unprecedented move on Wednesday evening, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, announced to Tucker Carlson Tonight that his department will issue registration for Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler programs (TTP) to all New York City residents with immediate effect ,

The decision is in response to New York’s Green Light Act, which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for and obtain driver’s licenses and prohibits the State Department of Motor Vehicles from passing criminal records on to customs and border guards, as well as immigration and customs officials).

“In New York alone, ICE arrested 149 predators last year, identified or rescued 105 victims of exploitation and trafficking, detained 230 gang members, and confiscated £ 6,487 illegal drugs, including fentanyl and opioids,” Wolf wrote in a letter to officials at the New York State. “For the most part, ICE relied on New York DMV Records to accomplish its mission.”

In the meantime, the state is reviewing its legal options in response to the move and insists that it is just a political tactic. “This is obviously political retaliation from the federal government and we will review our legal options,” Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to New York governor Andrew Cuomo, told CNN.

