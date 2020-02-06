DHS closes New Yorkers from ‘trusted travelers’ programs – Boston Herald

From BEN FOX

WASHINGTON (AP) – New York residents are cut off from ‘trusted travelers’ programs that accelerate their return to the country, said a senior Homeland Security official Thursday, accusing a new state law prohibiting immigration agents from accessing records of motor vehicles .

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers will face the inconvenience of slower re-entry because of a law that, according to acting Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli, endangers public security by preventing federal agents from gaining rapid access to vehicle and criminal records.

“I know other states are looking at such laws,” Cuccinelli said. “We would encourage them to reconsider.”

The decision to freeze New Yorkers’ access to Global Entry and three other programs dismissed as “extortion” by the New York governor reflects an escalation of the conflict between President Donald Trump and states and cities that have sanctuaries certified for immigrants in the country without legal permission.

The “Green Light” law of New York, which came into force in December, allows people to get a driver’s license even if they are not legally resident in the United States. It contains a provision that prohibits the Ministry of Motor Vehicles from providing data to entities that enforce immigration legislation unless a court orders it.

That makes it a target for Trump, who has made immigration enforcement a cornerstone of his presidency and knows that it is a topic that motivates his base. The radical movement came a day after Trump struck New York at his State of the Union address.

The DHS promotion for trusted travelers can have economic consequences. It applies to nearly 30,000 truck drivers who are enrolled in a program that facilitates crossing at four US inland ports in the state of New York.

Cuccinelli told reporters at a conference call that New York law jeopardizes public and federal agents who cannot quickly confirm a person’s identification, check for fugitive orders, or see if a person has a criminal record.

“Obviously we would encourage New York to undo that law and bring some common sense back to its own efforts to help protect public security,” he said.

New York state officials and other government critics rejected the DHS action as a political stunt and noted that trusted traveler programs do not require a driver’s license. Participants must submit a passport, fingerprints and background checks so that they return to the US in a streamlined way.

The New York government Andrew Cuomo defended the Green Light Act and said it improved public safety by ensuring that drivers have a driver’s license regardless of their immigration status. The state has denied immigration agents access to the archives to prevent the government from using DMV records to deport people in the country without legal residence.

The governor said Homeland Security made no effort to work with government officials to find an alternative way to gain access to criminal records before deciding to suspend New Yorkers from trusted traveler programs. “They didn’t do that,” he said, “they just released a press release because it’s all political.”

Representative Bennie Thompson, a democrat from Mississippi who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said that suspending access to Global Entry and the other programs will undermine border security and make travel less efficient. “Congress must respond to this abuse of power,” he said.

Global Entry and the three other traveler programs allow people to enter the US without passing through standard immigration and customs checkpoints.

The permits must be renewed every year. Cuccinelli said that around 175,000 New York residents who are enrolled in Global Entry will gradually be deported as their membership expires in the course of 2020.

DHS will also immediately remove approximately 50,000 people who have received conditional approval and are awaiting a full membership interview, along with 30,000 people who have applied and have not yet been approved.

Cuccinelli said DHS is considering additional sanctions against New York and is evaluating the progress of a similar proposal in the state of Washington. “They need to know that their citizens will lose the ease of participating in these trusted traveler programs, just like in New York,” he said.

Other states have allowed people in the country to obtain a driver’s license without legal permission, but New York is the only state that has banned the Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing records with DHS, said Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for the agency, on Twitter. .

Immigration and customs enforcement recently sent summonses to law enforcement officers in Denver and New York looking for information about immigrants they hope to deport, and federal prosecutors in New York say they are willing to bring the summons to court to bring charges to force if law enforcement does not do it.

DHS officials have said that efforts to interfere with immigration enforcement prevent them from enforcing US laws and endangering public security by thwarting the eviction of criminals.

___

Associated Press writer Ryan Tarinelli in Albany, New York and Colleen Long in Washington have contributed to this report.