DHS file on suspect in murders of adopted Philadelphia mom, man found in duffel bag reads like `` horror show '': Source

PHILADELPHIA – A law enforcement source told ABC7 WPVI’s sister station that the approximately 200-page Ministry of Social Services case concerning the accused murderer Xavier Johnson reads like a “horror show”.

Johnson was arrested for almost half a dozen assaults and is said to have threatened the lives of residents and facility staff where he was placed in the DHS system, the source said.

Johnson is accused of killing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao in late December while living with a host family in block 5800 of Angora Terrace.

He would have smothered and stabbed Mao in his room, then stuffed his body into a duffel bag and threw him down a hill around the corner.

Sources say Johnson was immediately suspected of Mao’s death, but DHS placed Johnson with the foster family of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard.

Police said three days later Gilyard was dead and Johnson was on the run. Gilyard was also stabbed to death and investigators believe the motive was robbery.

DHS declined to say why Johnson was turned over to Gilyard on Friday, citing privacy laws, during a conference call with journalists.

DHS said it subcontracts foster care to about 30 third-party agencies. The ministry says they are made aware of the minors’ criminal history and that the information is believed to be passed on to potential foster parents.

A law enforcement source who reviewed Johnson’s DHS file said the minor should have been in a state-secure facility.

