Diabetes in Senior Citizens

Your body gets glucose from the food you eat, the liver and muscles also supply glucose to your body. Blood transports glucose to cells throughout the body. Insulin, a chemical hormone, helps the body’s cells absorb glucose. Insulin is produced by beta cells in the pancreas and then released into the bloodstream.

If the body does not produce enough insulin or insulin does not work as it should, glucose cannot enter the body's cells. Instead, glucose must remain in the blood causing an increase in blood glucose level. This high blood glucose level causes prediabetes or diabetes.

Prediabetes means that the blood glucose level is higher than average but not high enough for a diagnosis of diabetes. Having pre-diabetic glucose levels increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, as well as heart disease and stroke. Even so, if you have prediabetes, there are many ways to reduce your risk of getting type 2 diabetes. Moderate physical activity and a healthy diet accompanied by a modest weight loss can prevent type 2 diabetes and help a person with prediabetes return. at normal blood glucose levels.

Symptoms of diabetes include excessive thirst, frequent urination, hunger, feeling tired, losing weight without trying, appearance of slowly healing sores, dry and itchy skin, loss of sensation or tingling in the feet and blurred vision. Still, some people with diabetes do not experience any of these symptoms.

Diabetes can develop at any age. There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin dependent diabetes. It is usually diagnosed in children, adolescents or young adults. In this type of diabetes, beta cells in the pancreas can no longer produce insulin because they have been destroyed by the body’s immune system.

Type 2 diabetes is also known as onset diabetes in adults or non-insulin dependent diabetes. It can develop at any age, including childhood. In this type of diabetes is the result of insulin resistance, a condition in which the body’s cells do not interact properly with insulin. At first, the pancreas can produce more insulin to keep up with the increased demand for insulin. However, it loses the ability to compensate for the inability of the body’s cells to interact properly with insulin over time. Insulin cannot help cells absorb glucose, which results in high blood glucose levels. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. An unhealthy weight contributed by a high-calorie diet and lack of physical activity increases the risk of developing this form of diabetes.

African Americans, Hispanic Americans, American Indians, Alaska Natives and Asia and the Pacific Islanders have an especially high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Gestational diabetes refers to the development of diabetes in the later stages of pregnancy. It is caused by hormones associated with pregnancy and insulin shortages. This form of diabetes disappears after the baby is born, but puts the mother and child at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future.

Diabetes is a serious disease and when it is not well controlled, it damages the eyes, kidneys, nerves, heart, gums and teeth. Having diabetes makes one more than twice as likely as a person without diabetes to have heart disease or stroke.

It is important to keep blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol under control to avoid serious complications associated with diabetes. Taking steps to control diabetes can have a big impact on health.

Risk Factors and Prevention

Diabetes is a serious disease without cure. Controlling blood glucose levels, blood pressure and cholesterol can help prevent or delay complications associated with diabetes, such as heart disease and stroke. A lot of research is being done to find ways to treat diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is classified as an autoimmune disease. An autoimmune disease is the result of the body’s own immune system, which fights infections and turns against part of the body.

Currently, it is not clear what exactly causes the body’s immune system to activate by attacking and destroying the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. There are genetic and environmental factors, such as viruses, involved in the development of type 1 diabetes. Researchers are working to identify these factors and prevent type 1 diabetes in people at risk.

Type 2 diabetes is associated with overweight, high blood pressure and abnormal levels of cholestorol. Being overweight can help the body use insulin correctly.