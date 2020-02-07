Diamond D, Fat Joe & Raekwon survive or die video

Last year, New York veteran Bronx, MC / Producer / DJ Diamond D, released his sixth studio album, The Diam Piece 2. The sequel follows the first Diam Piece 2014, a record that primarily features Diamond’s musical talents in the background were. The D.I.T.C. Co-founder has already confirmed that a third installment is coming soon.

While The Diam Piece 2 continues to sizzle in the third volume, Diamond D shows the latest music video of the project together with New York colleagues Fat Joe, Raekwon and Fred The Godson. Cameras capture the size of the New York cityscape, while the trio of Big Apple rappers takes a bite out of the producer’s piano and vocal-driven instrumental.

Talib Kweli records an album by Diamond D. (Video)

Fat Joe, the student who started Diamond D from Ultimate Force in the late 1980s, takes control of production with a new take. Joe Crack begins with words that show his rise from Flow Joe to a rap veteran who lives his best life. Fred The God raps next, a clear underpinning of the kind of street scenes and hard punch lines of the two Bronx bombers.

Raekwon is the last to strike to close the file. The Wu-Tang Clan MC pays homage to the city streets from which they come. Shallah raps: “Bank accounts look like fake accounts, the wave is the shit / Something my mother said karma is real business / Either you get in or you get killed / Greetings the East, Pop, welcome to the state / The Bronx hired us from Diggin ‘In The Crates. Pay your tribute to the drama, collect the llama. Smoking good boy. Draw the dawn out of Ferragamos. We the shit. Read the shit well / Blow your ass up when you peel off / It’s just a message / Grown and ruthless / Still humble from the jungle. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21gKXrVPXlk (/ embed)

Twista & A-F-R-O Bridge 2 generations of fast fire flows to a Diamond D Beat (video)

Last month, Diamond D’s The Diam Piece 2 won the wild card round in an annual competition to determine the best rap album of the year. The independent LP included appearances by Elzhi, A-F-R-O, Erick Predigt, David Banner, Talib Kweli, Snoop Dogg, Pharoahe Monch and others.

Last month, Raekwon dropped the three-pack The Appetition. F.T.G. associated with SNL Training Dayalum Jay Pharoah for. In December Joe and Dre (from Cool & Dre) teamed up for Family Ties.