Diana Clement: How to make every dollar count

Every dollar counts to manage your money. If you think “it’s only a dollar,” stop and examine that thought. Not spent, this dollar is worth more.

The big questions are how much these $ 1 coins add up over time and how to find those extra dollars.

Tom Hartmann, editor of the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), has released some figures on these dollar savings, assuming growth of 4.5% after fees, taxes and inflation. “For the $ 1 you save and invest today, we expect it to be worth $ 1.55 in 10 years, $ 2.41 in 20 years, $ 3.75 in 30 years $ 5.82 in 40 years, “said Hartman. Each additional dollar paid off on a mortgage or other debt snowballs even faster.

You could say “why bother” for $ 5.82. That is true. Saving a single dollar is a little pointless. If you can make a game by saving more and more dollars, or go on a cash diet and look for ways to save more of those little gold coins, that adds up. Even $ 2 a day is $ 60 a month and $ 630 a year, which then multiply over time.

You say: “it’s just money”, “too easy”, “why not”? All these little sentences make us buy anything. Yet every dollar serves a purpose and the question to ask yourself is whether it is the best use of that single dollar in your lifetime.

The day before this article was written, I said to myself “it’s only $ 1.50” when I spotted a pretty cool Bialetti Tuttocrema milk frother in the Salvation Army shop. Perfect for my camping kit next to the espresso machine on the stove.

You could say that I saved $ 88.49 if I bought the one from the Sallies store instead of paying $ 89.99 at Stevens. But let’s face it, $ 1.50 was saved when I stopped in my footsteps and wondered if I really needed it. Black coffee on vacation is not too much of a deprivation.

Black coffee will suffice on camping trips. Photo / 123RF

It is very easy to earn several hundred dollars a month on these small purchases if you do not follow them and pay more attention to the purchase.

A smart approach to finding more dollars that I changed in an article on the New Zealand barefoot investor suite is to choose not to use the car. The poster indicated that he saw his net worth increase by $ 1 each time he did not use the car. When I consider that it saves $ 1 or $ 2 each time I leave the car at home, I can save an additional $ 5 per week by using my feet or my bike for short local trips.

It can be difficult to completely control your money. Marketing plays with our minds by turning psychology against us. Our brains have evolved to survive, not to make rational economic decisions.

Behavioral economists see us taking mental shortcuts. In the case of the milk frother, I was guided by the fact that this nice piece of kit was a good deal.

Things are cheap in the Sallies, so why not just buy them? It is “framing” the decision in behavioral economics.

We also fall into “anchor” with a purchase like the milk frother. Rooted at $ 89.99, the $ 1.50 seems to be theft. If you need the nozzle that is.

“Confirmation bias” is easy with few purchases. The price tag allows us to confirm the decision.

Behavioral economists also warn against creating multiple buckets in your head for money from different sources. Maybe this $ 1.50 expense doesn’t matter because it’s a loose coin floating in a man’s bag or purse. However, money is money.

Finally, if you have common finances, it is just as important to discuss these dollars as the big picture. If your priorities are not synchronized, it is very likely that tensions will arise between you. The easy way around this is “me money” for both of you.

