Diane Keaton is now a fashion influencer on Instagram

Diane Keaton is more than just an award-winning actress. Keaton is now also a fashion influencer on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress found a new passion on social media. Keaton has now decided to use her talents on one of the most popular social networks and not worry too much about what’s going on in Hollywood.

The actress receives thousands of comments on her outfit pictures

While Keaton is undoubtedly popular and successful on the platform, it has some problems with it. Keaton said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that she sees the problem with Instagram today in the number of likes a person gets.

“Instagram. Here’s the problem. Let me just say what the problem is, ”said the actress. “It’s about checking in to see how many people like it or follow you. It’s going to be a problem.”

Keaton came to Instagram in 2015 and shared photos of her favorite things like her dog and pictures of a young Matt Dillon. Eventually, Keaton started publishing photos of themselves in their unique outfits with captions in capital letters. It’s not that the actress is enthusiastic about her post, but she does because she sees all-caps as the most aesthetic option.

Keaton’s style has always been fascinating. In one particular photo, the actress is wearing a black and white plaid coat over a white shirt with a black skirt and black leggings. The actress combines the unique outfit with white platform boots. Most of what the actress wears is inspired by men and is usually black and white, but it’s difficult to pinpoint a single aesthetic. Keaton is not only a kind of influencer, but also a novelist. The actress “Since I Said So” has just released her latest memoir, “Brother & Sister”.

Diane Keaton, the seasoned writer

The book is based on her upbringing and experience with her younger brother Randy Hall. Hall was concerned with mental illness and often suffered from violent tantrums and alcohol problems that eventually led to liver failure. By writing this book, Keaton hoped to help families discuss and destigmatize mental illness. “I think a lot of families go through this and it’s kind of unwritten and unexplored. And why shouldn’t it be explored? I think that’s my question. Why haven’t I researched it again, why did I research it too late?”, Keaton told USA Today.

The actress continued that her brother now lives in an assisted living facility and suffers from dementia. However, Keaton makes it his business to be a better sister to him. “These things are really special for me. It’s like going to church: I go to my brother on Sundays, ”Keaton continued.

Keaton has been a contributing blogger at HuffPost since 2005 and published her first memoirs in 2011. Keaton is still playing too. Her last film was the comedy Poms. The actress portrays the main character diagnosed with cancer and decides to start her own cheerleading squad in her retirement home. The actress will also take part in the 92nd Academy Awards this year. The mother of two has a very busy career and, like most artists of her caliber, has no plans to retire soon.