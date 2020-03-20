‘Diary of a Future President’ Star Tess Romero Jokes About This ‘Unhealthy Obsession’ | 10 Exciting Facts, Diary Of A Long term President, Tess Romero

Who else has been loving Tess Romero on Diary of a Upcoming President?! Same!

The younger actress stars as Elena, a 12-year-outdated Cuban American and long run leader, via the narration from her diary, the sequence follows individuals awkward center university several years which established Elena up to come to be the president of the United States.

Tess a short while ago shared 10 Exciting Specifics with JJJ and we got to know the star a tiny little bit far more, together with what she has an “unhealthy obsession” with.

“I’ve even misplaced a couple near friends and family members above this as they tried to let me hit rock bottom,” she joked with us. “Every time I consider it is driving me, I just continue on to relapse.”

Really do not forget to look at Tess Romero in the full very first time of Diary of a Future President streaming NOW on Disney+!

Simply click within to discover out what Tess is conversing about, and more entertaining specifics about her…

1. I share a area with my sister and our pet python.

2. Aside from performing, I enjoy artwork, new music, and dancing. On normal, I invest 5 to 6 times a 7 days at my dance studio.

3. I sing a minimal, but I never engage in any devices. I did, nonetheless, perform the baritone for a couple of decades in advance of it was brought to my interest that I was not incredibly superior.

4. I have an harmful obsession with cracking people’s knuckles. Quite often, I will get my friends’ hands and just start out cracking their fingers. I’ve even missing a couple near close friends and relatives customers above this as they tried to allow me strike rock bottom. Every single time I believe it is at the rear of me, I just continue on to relapse.

5. I ate avocado toast for breakfast each morning in the hair and makeup trailer for Diary of a Potential President.

6. In excess of the summer months, when all of people “what movie star do you appear like” applications had been a thing, I tried using it and my movie star doppelgänger was … Gina Rodriguez (who produces the show)!

(who produces the show)! 7. Once, I ate a fish eye. My grandma states she utilised to consume them all the time rising up in the Philippines.

8. I have a poster on my bedroom wall of Shakespearean insults. Just one of my favorites is “Thou dost infect mine eyes,” from Richard III.

9. Bruno Mars is my skin treatment inspo.

is my skin treatment inspo. 10. I am a fighter. I’ve experienced a canker sore for a week now, and I have not allow that cease me.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB