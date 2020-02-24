diary-of-long-run-president’s-tess-romero-would-not-want-to-be-president-in-authentic-daily-life

Tess Romero helps make some funny faces when building an appearance Construct by Yahoo last 7 days in New York City.

For the duration of the job interview, the star of Diary of a Future President was asked if possibly she would ever want to be president some day or run for office environment.

“Oh god no! That seems like so much work, which is like the toughest work!” she explained.

She also shared the two Nickelodeon reveals that impressed her to get into performing.

“The New Conquer Band and Dora The Explorer,” Tess unveiled. “I appreciate Dora, and I really like The Clean Conquer Band, and a person day I asked my mom, ‘How can I be in The Fresh Beat Band? How can we make this transpire?’ And she had to describe to me, ‘Okay, they’re not true, they are actors.’ And I was like, ‘Great! Let us do that then.’”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pQq-Qeu8nAg" width="500"></noscript>

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB