[dibella’s-broadway-boxing-debuts-in-miami-on-march-12]

RINGSIDE 21/02/2020

DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing sequence, celebrating its 17th yr, will debut in Miami, FL, from The Warehouse at Magic Metropolis Innovation District on Thursday, March 12.

The 114th edition of Broadway Boxing will be are living streamed exclusively on UFC Combat PASS®, the world’s primary digital membership company for overcome athletics, commencing at eight: 30pm ET/5: 30pm PT.

Offered in association with World wide Legion FC, tickets, priced at $250, $100 and $50, may be acquired on the internet by Eventbrite. The Warehouse at Magic Metropolis Innovation District is positioned at 6301 Northeast 4th Avenue in Miami, FL. Doors on the evening of the event will open at six: 00 p.m. ET, with the very first bell at 7: 00 p.m. ET.

“I’m thrilled to deliver Broadway Boxing to the excellent struggle town of Miami, Florida, and glimpse ahead to doing the job with Kosmas Livanos, of World Legion FC, on this huge night of action,” said 2020 Hall-of-Fame Inductee Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Enjoyment. “The stacked card will be headlined by Ghanaian light-weight contender Emmanuel Tagoe, live on UFC Battle Pass.”

Fighting out of the expertise-laden area of Accra, Ghana, entire world-rated light-weight Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe (31-one, 15 KOs) will seek to retain his outstanding successful streak intact, going through Rey “The Technician” Perez (24-11, eight KOs), of North Hollywood, CA, by way of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, Philippines, in a 10-round clash. Tagoe’s only defeat came in his 2004 professional debut.

Ranked #2 by the WBO, #6 by the IBF, and #10 by the WBC, Tagoe will be preventing in the United States for the 1st time in 7 many years. Most recently, the heavy-handed Ghanaian knocked out Ishmael Aryeetey in the sixth spherical, on July 20, 2019, in Accra. He also retains victories in opposition to previous environment champions Moses Paulus and Mzonke Fana.

“Tagoe is on the verge of a entire world title shot, but to start with have to get past an seasoned veteran in the Filipino Perez, in what guarantees to be a thrilling primary event,” reported DiBella.

The 30-year-previous Perez hits the ring adhering to a tricky-fought decision reduction to undefeated contender George Kambosos on January 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. Perez has been tested towards sound opposition through his 11-calendar year occupation, dealing with Jessie Magdaleno, Lamont Roach, Chris Avalos and Oscar Duarte. Prior to the loss from Kambosos, Perez stopped Christian Gonzalez in the seventh round on October 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA.

“Undefeated Miami lover favored Harold Calderon competes in the co-feature, highlighting a stacked undercard,” ongoing DiBella. “Former environment champion Kali Reis is in a fantastic matchup towards previous planet title challenger Alma Ibarra, and several rising prospective buyers see action, including Colombian Olympian mild heavyweight Juan Carlos Carrillo, Puerto Rican welterweight Jose Roman, weighty-hitting Greek middleweight Andreas Katzourakis and undefeated woman tremendous welterweight Logan Holler.”

Well known Miami welterweight contender Harold Calderon (22-, 15 KOs) normally takes on Gustavo “El Perrito” Vittori (26-six-1, 12 KOs), of Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina. A indigenous of Honduras, the difficult-hitting southpaw Calderon, known in South Florida for his devastating knockouts, blasted his way by way of 2019 with four stoppages, the previous coming on December 13, in the 2nd spherical versus Krisztian Santa in Miramar, FL.

In an superb women’s bout, previous environment winner Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (16-7-1, five KOs), of Providence, RI, faces off against previous entire world title challenger Alma Ibarra (seven-one, four KOs), of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, in an 8-spherical welterweight bout. Considering the fact that hard undisputed champion Cecilia Braekhus in May of 2018, Reis has gained a few consecutive fights, such as a 6-round final decision on August 29, 2019, towards Patricia Juarez. Ibarra is returning to fight subsequent her loss to Raquel Miller in a 10-round planet title clash on November 23, 2019, in Quebec Town, Canada.

In a scheduled six-round light heavyweight struggle of unbeaten prospects, 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carlos Carrillo (three-, 2 KOs) carries on his ascent as a qualified difficult difficult-hitting Demetri Bentley (eight-, six KOs), of Atlanta, GA. The 27-calendar year-outdated Carrillo is keeping chaotic in 2020, very last fighting on February 8, scoring a next-spherical knockout of Ben Williams in Daytona Seaside, FL. Also keeping an lively program, battling 8 instances in 2019, the 24-yr-previous Bentley returns to motion following an 8-round unanimous final decision vs . Ian Darby on September 29, 2019.

Featured on the undercard, 22-yr-old prime undefeated prospect Andreas Katzourakis (5-, 4 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA, will contend in a six-round middleweight bout. He returns to battle following a second-spherical stoppage of fellow prospect Edward Brown on December 13, 2019, in Miramar, FL. The native of Athens, Greece, was a European Middleweight Winner as an amateur.

Undefeated Puerto Rican prospect Jose Roman (10-, 5 KOs), of Bayamon, P.R., co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Common Boxing, will see action in a six-round welterweight bout. Battling in Brooklyn, NY, on Oct 24, 2019, the 26-yr-old Roman knocked out Fabian Lyimo in the fifth-round.

Fascinating feminine junior middleweight prospect Logan Holler (8–one, 3 KOs), of Columbia, SC, clashes with Leslie Pope (4-1, three KOs), of Kansas City, MO, in a six-spherical bout. Preventing for the first time in 2020, the previous star faculty athlete Holler has moved her training to South Florida, where by she is guided by Javiel Centeno in a camp together with Tagoe and Kambosos. She is wanting to bounce again adhering to the only blemish on her record a six-round vast majority draw to Bertha Aracil on February 23, 2019.

Former beginner standout Otar Eranosyan, of Tbilisi, Ga, will make his specialist debut in a 6-round light-weight bout. Symbolizing the nation of Ga, the 26-12 months-old Eranosyan attained a bronze medal at the 2019 European Game titles in Belarus.