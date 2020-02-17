[dice-amusement-founder-speaks-out-from-chart-manipulation]

Cube Amusement founder Hong Seung Sung has publicly voiced his concerns about digital sajaegi (the manipulation of songs charts and streaming quantities by an artist or company).

On February 15, Hong Seung Sung took to his own Twitter account to discuss up about the situation. In a collection of tweets, he posted the next concept:

Good day.

This is Cube Entertainment’s Hong Seung Sung.

Every person has been struggling a ton of psychological distress these times simply because of the coronavirus, correct? Even in these troubled moments, the news of director Bong Joon Ho’s Academy Awards and BTS’s unstoppable level of popularity is shaking up the environment. I’m composing this concept simply because, apart from this delighted news of points to be celebrated, there is also grim information. K-pop, which has been developed by the challenging work and enthusiasm of all musicians, is racing in the direction of the middle of the planet, and still our domestic audio sector is suffering an embarrassing regression. The digital music charts, which must be standing at the forefront of the music field, have develop into the puppets of chart manipulation, and they have now develop into “sajaegi [manipulated] charts.” As a musician, I just cannot only stand by and enjoy, so I humbly make this ask for. To the prosecutors and the law enforcement, For the sake of the development of Korea’s 100-yr-outdated tunes field, I urge you to please lend an ear to our smaller voices.

안녕하십니까

큐브 엔터테인먼트 홍승성입니다.

요즘 코로나 바이러스로 인해 마음고생이 많으시죠? 힘든 와중에 들려온 봉준호 감독의 아카데미 수상 소식과 방탄소년단의 식을 줄 모르는 인기는 세계를 뒤흔들고 있습니다. 축제 분위기의 뒤엔 암울한 소식도 있기에 이 글을 올리게 됐습니다. — hongseongsung (@hongcube) February 15, 2020

The Cube Amusement founder previously spoke out against digital sajaegi more briefly final November, just after Block B’s Park Kyung soar-begun a nationwide dialogue about the difficulty by accusing several artists of the follow on Twitter.

Major Picture Credit: Xportsnews