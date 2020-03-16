Dice Leisure Confirms That BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Programs To Enlist This Year

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae is gearing up for his enlistment.

For the duration of the March 15 episode of “Master in the Household,” Yook Sungjae stunned every person by hinting that he designs to enlist this year.

In response to speculations adhering to his remark on the wide variety clearly show, Cube Leisure stated on March 16, “As Yook Sungjae pointed out in ‘Master in the Property,’ just after finishing filming the new JTBC drama ‘Ssang Gap Pocha’ (romanized title), he is at this time making ready to be part of the armed service in the year. On the other hand, no specific agenda has been built regarding his enlistment, and Yook Sungjae will have personal time for the time being.”

Yook Sungjae recently claimed goodbye to “Master in the House” along with actor Lee Sang Yoon. As a result of his Instagram account, he shared a photo with the forged as effectively as the next heartfelt message:

The valuable individuals who I have been with for two decades. I was so joyful, and though it was challenging at periods, I am ready to look back again on it as good recollections. Even [BTOB’s fandom name] Melody acknowledged the greatest system “Master in the Household.” “Master in the House” will develop into even extra effective, so please give it loads of like! My hyungs, who I made fantastic memories with, have been my biggest masters. Lengthy stay “Master in the House”!

Look at Yook Sungjae’s last episode of “Master in the House” underneath:

