Dickheads use the coronavirus crisis as an excuse for their racism

Since the outbreak of the central China corona virus last year, more than 200 people have been killed and thousands have been infected. The World Health Organization declared the virus an international health emergency overnight.

But beyond the global frontline of disease prevention, there are concerns about another type of virality: discrimination against Chinese nationals and people of Asian heritage has increased in recent weeks and has raised concerns for vulnerable communities in Australia and abroad.

Yesterday on Twitter, Gold Coast surgeon Dr. Rhea Liang said she was facing a patient who was joking because she did not shake her hand for fear of illness. “I didn’t leave Australia,” wrote Dr. Liang. “This is not a sensible public health precaution. That is racism. “

Today a patient joked that he didn’t shake my hand because of #Corona virus. In front of my team.

I have not left Australia. This is not a sensible public health precaution. This is #racism. https://t.co/y8Odj68ovL

– Rhea Liang (@LiangRhea), January 30, 2020

Brisbane writer Yen-Rong Wong On Tuesday, she expressed her concern on social media, saying, “This is the first time that I feel physically insecure about my race in Australia.”

Re: Racism and #Coronavirus – This is the first time that I felt physically insecure due to my race in Australia. I thought we were over this shit, but obviously not.

– Yen-Rong Wong | 黃彥蓉 (@inexorablist) January 28, 2020

While the World Health Organization used this morning’s urgency announcement to warn of “measures to promote stigma or discrimination”, Australian social media is flooded with discriminatory – and downright wrong – content.

This week, NSW Health was forced to post a statement exposing a Facebook post from the nonexistent Department of Diseasology Parramatta while smaller Facebook groups exposed harmful conspiracy theories about the virus.

In addition, there is no such facility as the “Department for Diseasology Parramatta”.

NSW Health would like to assure the community that the places mentioned in this article do not pose any risk to visitors and that there are no “positive results” at the train stations.

– NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 28, 2020

Facebook said today that third-party fact checkers “review content and expose false claims related to the corona virus,” an “extension of our existing content removal guidelines that could cause physical harm.”

It is a big job. Things are also patchy at TikTok, which has become a hub for misinformation and discriminatory content.

ABC reports that TikTok has accounts that indicate that the virus was triggered by the Chinese government as a population control measure. In reality, WHO has praised the Chinese government for being transparent about its response to the crisis.

Other contributions from Australian users assume suburbs with prominent Chinese communities as breeding grounds for viruses. Although they are untrue and conspicuously discriminatory (and get rid of the trash!), The posts have generated thousands of views.

I just want to remind you that the Corona virus is not an excuse for Asians to be an asshole.

– Simu Liu (@ SimuLiu), January 29, 2020

Some local media reports have not helped. A Change.org petition asking The Herald Sun editors to apologize for the phrase “Chinese Panda Monium Virus” has had 50,000 signatures.

Regardless, stories about an old and exposed video of a Chinese woman eating a bat have been used as a stepping stone by Bigots to express racist abuse online. This was repeated by PEDESTRIAN.TV.

It seems that a crisis has been fought by idiots who have been waiting for the right moment to uncover their barely hidden racial hatred.

In a new play for The Age, Chinese National and Melbourne University student Kuang Wing writes: “This is a global fight against the corona virus, not a” Chinese virus “. Everyone, whether Chinese or not, should be prepared for the battle. “

It doesn’t seem to be everyone at the moment.

Image:

Yichuan Cao / SIPA USA