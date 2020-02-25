dickson-county,-abiff-street-rezoning-for-twenty-house-growth-authorised-initial-vote

Close

Rezoning to make it possible for for the improvement of a 20-property subdivision on half-acre tons in southern Dickson County was accredited on very first vote by the Dickson County Commission at its regular regular monthly meeting last week.

The vote arrived after five neighbors spoke at the public listening to about the proposed modest subdivision — with three for the advancement, and two from.

The upcoming and potentially remaining vote will be at the March 16 fee meeting.

The rezoning ask for was made by Derrick Gann who designs to redevelop 11 acres on the almost 50-acre web page with houses. The land sits just off Highway 46 South, around the Hickman County line, powering Abiff Bar & Grill.

Gann pointed out that he also owns other land nearby.

“I am from that spot, also. I have got fascination in that region,” Gann said. I am not going to do nearly anything that would jeopardize my curiosity there.”

Gann mentioned he will establish properties priced at about $260,000 on the half-acre heaps.

Patti Corbitt spoke very first, prefacing her remarks by stating all the Abiff Street neighbors “are friends” and “family.”

“No subject how this turns out, we are going to keep that way,” Corbitt explained.

“I am completely for this mainly because I know what variety of buildings that Derrick (Gann) builds. He’s a fantastic contractor,” Corbitt reported. “Something is going to go in there. It may as very well be anything we can be very pleased of.”

“Yeah, there will be 20 driveways,” she additional. “We have a back way out. And they are not heading to be all coming out at the very same time.”

David Rivers, who life across the avenue from the property, stated his most important situation with the proposed progress had been the smaller tons. Rivers stated the more tightly-grouped houses would not match the bordering residences.

“It appears to be like rural. We are anxious about it turning into way too city on the lookout…we are also worried about some of the site visitors troubles,” said Rivers, who requested that the fee retain the home zoned agriculture.

Gann stated he would “worry about the quality and the sizing of the homes prior to I stress about a 50 % acre (great deal sizing).”

Gann also advised the fee a group assembly about the enhancement took put at the Porter Neighborhood Heart. He claimed some neighbors who ended up previously towards the enhancement adjusted their minds following hearing Gann’s programs.

“It will be top notch stuff,” Gann stated.

