Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Dickson County Universities opening two hrs late Tuesday

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
Published six: 14 a.m. CT March three, 2020

Dickson County Educational facilities are opening two several hours late Tuesday next strong right away storms.

Dickson County Faculties Director Dr. Danny Weeks reported added choices may perhaps be produced later. 

@DCS_TN will be on a TWO HOUR Hold off on Tuesday March three. More conclusions could be manufactured.

— Danny L. Months, Ed.D. (@DLWeeks83) March three, 2020

Examine or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/news/area/dickson/2020/03/03/dickson-county-schools-opening-two-several hours-late/4937145002/

