[dickson-man’s-robbery-foiled,-detective-in-financial-institution-through-try]

A Dickson male will deal with federal fees immediately after his alleged try to rob a bank Wednesday was thwarted by a detective who transpired to be inside of the financial institution.

Kary Harvey, 54, whose last acknowledged deal with was Spring Street in Dickson, is at this time charged with legal endeavor but is expected to facial area federal financial institution robbery costs from the U.S. Attorney’s Business.

Dickson Police Section Detective Katrena Pulley was conducting organization in The Financial institution of Dickson key workplace at the corner of Highway 46 and Beasley Generate when Harvey allegedly attempted to rob the bank shortly immediately after two pm Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“I was in the financial institution prior to him coming into,” Pulley said.

Pulley claimed a lender financial loan officer advised her there was a suspicious consumer at a single of the teller windows. She mentioned the person handed the teller a note stating “this is a robbery” and the teller gave him the income from the drawer.

When Pulley and the mortgage officer approached the male, he remaining the income and walked out of the bank, at which time the teller announced to lock the doors, which is standard process next a theft. Right after confirming the attempted theft, Pulley reported she went outdoors and took the suspect into custody without the need of incident in the bank parking whole lot.

Pulley explained Harvey, who has earlier lived in Primm Springs, was not armed and did not have a get-absent car or truck as he experienced walked to the financial institution.

Dickson Law enforcement Chief Jeff Lewis recommended Pulley and bank workforce for how they reacted to the alleged robbery endeavor.

“The personnel at The Lender of Dickson remained relaxed and adopted all methods to make sure the protection of the people within the bank,” Lewis reported. “By ready until the suspect had left the lender to confront him, Detective Pulley reduced the chance of exposing clients and personnel to violence experienced the suspect been armed. There is no far better illustration of getting in the appropriate area at the suitable time and a perhaps harmful circumstance was averted.”

The FBI was consulted in the investigation Wednesday and the prosecution will be turned about to the U.S. Legal professional for the Center District of Tennessee.

Harvey was booked into the Dickson County Jail Wednesday on a demand of criminal attempt with a bond of $50,000.

