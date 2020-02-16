[Did a Florida man employ the service of a resemblance to eliminate his spouse? – Up News Information Detroit]

%MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606111%

%MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606112%

Did a Florida guy use a resemblance to destroy his spouse? That is what prosecutors say took place in the mysterious murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers, uncovered murdered in the kitchen of her household in Bonita Springs, Florida, in 2015. There were no instant suspects, and her husband, Mark Sievers , experienced a restricted alibi.

(Credit score: Up News Data News)

%MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606113% %MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606114%

The investigation led the police on a 1,100 mile wander and learned unlikely suspects: profession prison Jimmy Ray Rodgers and Curtis Wayne Wright, Mark Sievers’ very best pal who also seemed like Sievers. Wright even shaved his head when Sievers commenced dropping his hair.

%MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606115%

%MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606116%

Erin Moriarty and 48 Hours investigate the murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers, the police research for what happened and the shocking summary, in “The plot to destroy Dr. Sievers,quot, which will be transmitted on Saturday February 15 to 10 pm on Up Information Data 62.

https://www.cbsnews.com/video clip/sneak-peek-the-plot-to-get rid of-dr-sievers/

Mark Sievers, who was away from dwelling with the couple’s two daughters when his wife was murdered, spoke right away to the police without a law firm. The couple seemed to have a good marriage with people outside, but the police would understand together the way that not anything was what it appeared. Investigators would study that the pair experienced money difficulties, and their do the job would lead to attainable suspects.

Then, two months immediately after the murder, the police built a surprising announcement with the arrests of Rogers and Wright. The case would be much from closing with the preliminary arrests. As an alternative, the arrests created additional inquiries about what occurred and a further unexpected change in the Wright murder demo, when questioned who killed Dr. Sievers.

“Jimmy Rodgers and I did it physically, but Mark Sievers was also associated in the scheduling,” Wright informed the jury.

He also said Sievers believed his spouse would leave him and acquire the children.

Did Mark Sievers enjoy a part in the demise of his spouse, even though he had an airtight alibi?

48 Hrs: “The plot to eliminate Dr. Sievers,quot is manufactured by Marcelena Spencer, Susan Mallie and Lisa Freed. Kayla Laine, Jordan Kinsey and Dena Goldstein are the affiliate producers. Michael McHugh is the producer-editor. Mike Baluzy, Marcus Balsam, Kevin McLaughlin, George Baluzy, Marlon Disla, Jud Johnston, Michael Vele, Gayce Arlotta-Berner and Jon Baskin are the editors. Patti Aronofsky is the most important producer. Anthony Batson is the main producer of transmissions. Nancy Kramer is the government editor. Judy Tygard is the govt producer.

Look at 48 hours, Saturday, February 15 at 10 pm on Up Information Info 62