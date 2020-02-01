Anna Faris didn’t argue with Chris Pratt and Katherine Shwarzenegger last year, despite a false tabloid narrative that claims otherwise. This rumor was completely wrong. Gossip Cop can provide updates on the situation.

On February 1, 2019 radar online Faris was allegedly “really upset” by her ex-husband’s new relationship. Pratt became engaged to Shwarzenegger after only seven months of dating. A source allegedly close to history claimed that Faris was “tremendously” bothered that Pratt had already diverged from his divorce in 2018.

Gossip Cop I was dealing with the rumor at this time last year and found it completely unfounded. In fact, Faris fully supported Pratt and Schwarzenegger, from congratulating Pratt on Instagram to cheering on their podcast. It’s clear that Pratt and Faris have a good relationship, but gossip websites and tabloids can’t get enough of making up a drama about the former star couple.

After a year it is even clearer than before that this story was completely wrong. Faris already had the podcast Divorce Sucks in March 2019! to talk about the process and only say positive things about Pratt and Schwarzenegger. “He is really such a great person,” she said of her ex-husband. “I’m really grateful that we are so close.” The actress explained that Pratt had even told her beforehand that he was going to propose Schwarzenegger. “I thought that was great,” said Faris. “I told him I was an ordained minister.”

Although Faris hasn’t landed at the altar to help Pratt and Schwarzenegger, it’s clear that their relationship is still friendly. In May, Schwarzenegger spoke to Us Weekly about Faris at the launch party for her new podcast. “I have such great people in my life that I can learn from them in all areas,” she said. “And (Annas) definitely someone I look up to in the podcast world.”

There is clearly no resentment between the three stars, but that hasn’t stopped websites from continuing to report on dramas that don’t exist. Later in February 2019, the International Business Times claimed that Faris had questioned how long Pratt’s new relationship would last. Gossip Cop rated this story as wrong. The publication has fully published this theory from a story published by RadarOnline, which, as we have already discussed, has nothing revealing or truthful to say on the subject.

Unfortunately, clearing up content from disreputable websites is a common practice for news agencies on the Internet, especially when it comes to stories related to celebrity turmoil. But none of this is true. And as long as these websites continue to publish fiction as fact, Gossip Cop will be here to set the record.

swell

Schuster, Andrew. “Despite the report, Anna Faris is NOT wrong with Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger.” Gossip Cop, February 1, 2019.

Weisholtz, Drew. “Anna Faris says Chris Pratt called her before making a request to Katherine Schwarzenegger.” Today March 27, 2019.

D’Aluisio, Alexandra. “Katherine Schwarzenegger raves about Fiance Chris Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris:” I really admire her. “Us Weekly, May 14, 2019.

Gossip Cop Staff. “Story about Anna Faris wondering if Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s love will last forever, is wrong.” Gossip Cop, February 5, 2019.