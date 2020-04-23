Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married while they were in quarantine?

I did Blake Shelton e Gwen Stefani do you have a wedding being quarantined? A tabloid claims the couple recently tied the knot at Shelton’s ranch. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

“Gwen and Blake’s backyard wedding!” reads the title on the cover of StarMost recent number. The tabloid claims the singers “stayed together, so we made it official” and 16 famous guests were in attendance, while others watched via Zoom. The accompanying article shares strangely specific details of the couple’s alleged “super intimate” wedding, such as Stefani’s son. “They’re relaxed and spontaneous, and it just made sense,” a privileged magazine tells the magazine. The place of departure claims the couple decided to get married while she was “abandoned” during the current closure.

“They didn’t need a fanfare, just a handful of loved ones and someone to preside over the nuptials,” the alleged source continues, adding that the guest watched “from a safe distance!” The post states that some friends, such as Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Nicole Richie, saw the ceremony on Zoom. “It was a celebration of love, pure and simple, and a perfect way for Gwen and Blake to become husband and wife,” says the insatiator. The unnamed source adds, “They were happy to finally dive.”

Although we’re so anxious to see the five-year-old tie the knot, it didn’t happen. The only truth to the story is that the singers are quarantined together, but everything else is not wrong and not wrong. Recently Stefani and Shelton made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon through a video chat where singer No Doubt gave Shelton a haircut. Throughout the fun video, the two made no mention of a wedding or even sports wedding rings. In addition, Star made similar allegations in which they were corrected Gossip Cop.

In August 2018, Gossip Cop he burst the fake board for falsely claiming, guessing that, that Shelton and Stefani were married at Shelton’s Oklahoma Ranch. The magazine told the same story, the couple secretly “married” on the ranch with a limited number of family members and friends in attendance. The only thing missing was a current cultural reference, like Zoom, like this one.

A year later, the publication re-verified them for incorrectly stating that Stefani and Shelton were “planning the wedding of the year” at Shelton’s ranch. Both stories use the same location and have so-called privileges that offer strange details about the couple’s alleged nuptials. However, Gossip Cop we set the record in those previous stories and we are doing the same for the last ones. The couple did not get married on the ranch two years ago, last year or this week.