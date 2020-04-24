A year ago, a tabloid claimed that Jennifer Aniston e Brad Pitt he was planning a romantic weekend trip to France. That didn’t happen. Gossip Cop dismissed the story when it came out. Now, 365 days later, it’s obvious that the exit had no idea what it was talking about.

On April 24, 2019, Life & Style falsely claimed that Aniston and Pitt revived their romance and were going to celebrate it with a European getaway. “Friends are making fun of Brad and Jen already talking about being in love again. He’s ready to take a huge risk and take Jen to the Castilian Miraval, the farm in France he still owns (Angelina Jolie),” a magazine called source. The alleged insider claimed that Jolie would be “alive” if she found out that Pitt had taken Aniston to the estate.

However, the dubious insider insisted that Brad Pitt thought “Jen will enjoy the romance and privacy the chateau offers” and offered strange details about the ex-couple’s rumored getaway. “It doesn’t seem to bother Jen that Angie and Brad lived in Chateau Miraval together. Brad proves he put in the effort to make the weekend about Jen and him,” the fake secretary continued. The privileged anonymous stated that Jennifer Aniston was so “delighted to be reunited with Brad, and could see Jen giving Angie a head start if they came face to face.”

The whole story was a work of fiction. Despite what he insisted on the unreliable departure, Brad Pitt and Aniston did not plan a trip to France. Different representations for Aniston and Pitt confirmed that the article was nonsense. In addition, Gossip Cop he had shown countless times that Pitt and Aniston were not coming back together. For example, Gossip Cop received Life & Style a month before the castle’s history for incorrectly stating that Aniston and Pitt had been following two dates since they met on their 50th birthday.

Phony magazine stated that the ex-couple was in constant communication with each other and were in conversations to make a movie together. We investigated the story and found no truth. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been on dignified terms in recent years since their divorce, which tabloids want to use to create inaccurate stories.

In May 2017, we published the post by saying that they were precisely saying that Pitt and Angelina Jolie were “in secret” together. The tabloid claimed that Jolie and Pitt saw each other “several times a week” and “returned old feelings.” The magazine was off-base with its claims. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to Pitt, who confirmed that the actor was not back together with Jolie, but the two agreed.