Did Britney Spears guy break up with her about Stint Hospital?

Last year, a tabloid desperately claimed that Britney Spears was going to be released by his boyfriend, Sam Asghari, while in a mental health facility. That didn’t happen Gossip Cop busted the fake story of the time. Twelve months later, it’s clear how ridiculous and offensive the article was.

On April 18, 2019, the National Enquirer falsely reported that Asghari wanted to “step out” of her relationship with Spears as the singer sought treatment. The tabloid quoted an alleged inmate, who stated: “Sam is not thrilled about the prospect of ‘nursing care’ for Britney again. She also feels in her head taking on the responsibility of helping raise her two children.” he added: “They changed very quickly and had their lows. Brit has a lot to do with Sam and was looking to get off this mountain-mountain.

The whole narrative was wrong. During Britney Spears’ time at the wellness center, Sam Asghari was extremely dedicated to the singer. Asghari shared a touching mental health statement on her Instagram in honor of Spears and then posted videos of the two kisses on International Kiss Day. The tabloid exploited Spears’ time at the center to create a false story. In addition, Gossip Cop He came in with a longtime Spears confidant, who assured us the story was wrong. This wasn’t even the first time that tabloids have been shown to be unaware of Spears’ relationship.

In January 2018, Gossip Cop blasted the National Enquirer for falsely claiming that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were getting married in Vegas. A “call” source told the publication that Spears found his “soul mate” in Asghari and that he signed a prenup, prepared by Spears’ father. The ceremony will feature only a couple of witnesses. Britney worked hard for years now just wants to enjoy her life with Sam, “the dubious source claimed. The whole story was fabricated. We checked with a source close to the” Womanizer “singer, who confirmed that the article was fake.

A few days later, Gossip Cop released the sister publication of the researcher, Star, to say that Spears and Agashari were engaged. The outlet alleged that Sam Asghari proposed to the Hawaii pop star after he was spotted with a diamond ring in his left hand. The article was 100 percent incorrect. The magazine simply disagreed with the narrative because Britney Spears was wearing a ring on her finger. We continue to check with a source from the singer’s camp, who confirmed she was not engaged.