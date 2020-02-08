Did Buttigieg Campaign coordinate with Super PAC?

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth WarrenCalled out the campaign of the former mayor of South Bend Pete ButtigiegCampaign for alleged campaign funding violations on Wednesday.

In a cryptic tweet sent at 3:12 p.m. on February 5, Buttigieg strategist Michael Halle said,

Pete’s military experience and graduation message from Iowa works everywhere, especially in Nevada, where it is critical that they see this in the air through the caucus.

– Michael Halle (@mhalle) February 5, 2020

The problem with the tweet seems to be who the message was intended for – many people speculated that it was worded like a Twitter direct message (DM) due to the wording used in the tweet’s syntax.

The strange language prompted an immediate, full court press from Warren’s campaign.

“Was this a DM or did you want to send this instruction to your Super PAC?” The Warren campaign manager tweeted Roger Lau,

“Do you instruct a PAC by vague twittering?” Asked the top-class surrogate mother of the Warren campaign and party strategy director of the Working Families Nelini stamp, “They also predict the future because the last time I checked that Nevada was in a couple of weeks.”

“A funny fact about how some campaigns take advantage of our broken campaign financing laws: if it were a DM, it would be illegal,” added Lau in brackets.

Indeed, coordinated communication between a campaign and a Super PAC is generally illegal under the Federal Election Commission (FEC) federal campaign finance law – no DMs required.

What Lau probably meant was that Halle’s message on behalf of Buttigieg, if sent by DM, would appear to be illegal and direct evidence of the coordination between the former mayor’s campaign and his affiliated Super PAC.

The federal election law states that “regulations do not require consent or formal cooperation to establish coordination.”

The FEC regulations provide a wide range of behaviors that are considered prohibited coordination between federal office candidates and external spending groups, including a notice “paid in whole or in part by someone other than that candidate, an authorized committee, or another person Party Committee ”, as long as the said communication is in the service of the“ election campaign ”and“ is created, produced or distributed at the request or proposal of a candidate, an authorized committee or a party committee. “

The VoteVets Super PAC, launched and led by military veterans of the centrist Democrats, has already allocated nearly $ 200,000 to support Buttigieg in New Hampshire. The message proposed by Halle appears to be in line with the message that the organization generally speaks for military service. And according to an email from Sen’s presidential campaign. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), Buttigieg is supported by external spending groups in Granite State with nearly $ 800,000.

The finance-oriented Watchdog Campaign Legal Center for Nonprofit Campaigns said in a complaint filed late last year, the FEC’s basic formula for unlawful coordinated communication:

According to the regulations, a communication is coordinated with a candidate and / or the authorized committee of this candidate and is thus a contribution to the committee of this candidate if the communication (1) is paid in whole or in part by someone other than the candidate or committee; (2) meets at least one of the “content standards” in the Regulation; and (3) meets at least one of the “standards of conduct” in the regulation.

The Halle message was widely interpreted as such a prohibited direction.

The allied Warren group Bold Progressives attacked Buttigieg directly because of the alleged Super PAC coordination.

“Pete entered the race as a scout, but damaged his brand by becoming a donor candidate,” tweeted the founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee Adam Green, “It’s a blow to the Campaign Funding Act to run a Super PAC as boldly and unethically as it’s supposed to spend – leaving New Hampshire to fundraise for New York.”

“Donald Trump would call him part of the corrupt swamp if he were ever the candidate.”

The deputy director of the Buttigieg rapid response campaign Matt Corridoni replied after this article was originally published with the following disapproval:

Our campaign has not coordinated with a Super PAC and would never do so or violate FEC rules.

(Image via Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Editor’s Note: This article was modified after its publication to include a response from the Buttigieg campaign.