[did-courteney-cox-and-lisa-kudrow-try-out-to-contend-with-jennifer-aniston,-reese-witherspoon-exhibit?]

Was Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple present sabotaged by Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow? That is what a single tabloid claimed in a ridiculous story previous calendar year. Gossip Cop debunked the bogus tale particularly a single 12 months in the past and it’s come to be more inaccurate in the time because.

On February 17, 2019, the National Enquirer published a story alleging that Kudrow and Cox were plotting to “stab [Aniston] in the back” by setting up a new Tv sequence devoid of her. A supply with a suspicious amount of money of insider info seemingly advised the tabloid that for the reason that Aniston was generally “busy with a million initiatives,” her Friends co-stars did not hassle asking her to sign up for them. But, the resource ongoing, Aniston was probable to see the choice to crew up without having her as a destructive “competitive” shift, as the collaboration would be happening at the identical time as Aniston and Witherspoon’s new Apple Television set+ sequence, The Morning Demonstrate.

The tale was definitely untrue. Gossip Cop checked in with multiple sources shut to the scenario, and we were being assured that very little of the kind was happening among the Friends actresses. Also, there experienced been no reviews of any sort from the Hollywood trade publications that generally split these tales. It was evidently a non-story.

The calendar year that has handed has only more shown this story to be a falsehood. Whilst output for Year two of The Morning Clearly show is receiving underway, there has still been certainly no word from Kudrow or Cox as to any variety of job they may well be included in without the need of Aniston. On the other hand, there have been updates on a challenge that all 3 of them will be included in. Previously this February, it was claimed that the solid and crew driving Pals were nearing a deal with HBO MAX to lastly get started out on the reunion everyone’s eagerly anticipating.

It is also obvious that there is no lousy blood in between any of the actresses – significantly from it. Equally Cox and Kudrow shared appreciate for Aniston on Instagram in honor or her birthday this thirty day period. In January, Aniston also posted pics of the three actress possessing a tiny reunion of their own. “Hi from the ladies throughout the hall,” she commented.

It’s apparent the tabloids are just working with the continued hoopla all-around the Friends reunion venture to eek out a little bit extra content – sadly, the Enquirer’s post was not the last tall tale Gossip Cop has had to debunk on the matter. In January, we even built a list of all the bogus tabloid tales about Aniston and Cox feuding that we’ve debunked in the earlier couple of many years. Fortuitously, it is plainer than at any time how phony these rumors are.