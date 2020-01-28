Daniel Craig I’ve never played as a matchmaker for Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry, despite a tabloid newspaper that invented this story exactly a year ago. Gossip Cop exposed the fake report when it was first published. Time has proven it to be even worse.

On January 28, 2019 Gossip Cop blew up the National Enquirer for falsely claiming that Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz had a love affair between Reeves and Berry. According to the outlet, the James Bond star introduced the two a few years before they started working on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. However, it did not take long for them to determine that “sparks were flying”.

A putative source said that after filming the film, Reeves and Berry “flared a storm of text and email,” while Craig and Weisz did their best to facilitate the relationship. “They are convinced that they made a good game,” added the unknown insider.

The magazine’s report was based on the word of an anonymous tipster, but Craig’s own spokesman told us that there was “no truth”. It seemed like the story was made up because the actor and his wife had previously worked with the John Wick 3 co-stars. Craig played with Berry in Kings in 2018, while Weisz appeared with Reeves in Chain Reaction in 1996 and Constantine in 2005. The tabloid’s love story was probably based on the four stars crossing professionally.

Shortly thereafter Gossip Cop When the outlet’s article was debunked, it became clear that Reeves and Berry were not a couple. The co-stars continued to promote John Wick 3 together, but their relationship remained friendly and professional. In the meantime, there is no evidence that Craig and Weisz are particularly close to their former co-stars, much less able to play Cupid for them.

How Gossip Cop The inquirer was also very unreliable last year when it came to reporting on Craig’s own relationship. The magazine insisted in July 2017 that Craig and Weisz’s marriage was in trouble. That December, the tabloid invented a story about Craig and Weisz living a separate life. Gossip Cop corrects both fake articles, and the happy spouses remain married. In fact, they welcomed their first child in August 2018.

Unfortunately, the inquirer continued to invent famous matchmaker stories. Just last month Gossip Cop I broke the socket for the false claim that Kate Beckinsale is helping Khloe Kardashian find a friend. The idea that stars intervene in someone else’s love life is a recurring theme in the tabloids. Such stories have more to do with creative writing than with journalism.

