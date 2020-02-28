[Did De Jong assistance Getafe beat Ajax in Europe League?]

Image by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Visuals/Getty Photographs

The Spanish side utilised his criticism as motivation

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong might have inadvertently played a function in previous workforce Ajax’s Europa League exit at the fingers of Getafe on Thursday.

The Dutch champions won the second leg two-1 in Amsterdam but went out 3-two on mixture, with Getafe reportedly applying criticism from De Jong as enthusiasm.

The Barca midfielder was vital of Getafe following their 3- initial leg get and reported: “The match concerning Getafe and Ajax was painful. For me, it was specially irritating. Getafe does not participate in to entertain the group. I uncover it frustrating to view their games.”

A picture of De Jong with those people comments printed out was uncovered in the Getafe dressing space soon after the match, in accordance to Voetbal Primeur:

This is the picture of Frenkie de Jong that was posted in the Getafe dressing home. [@VoetbalPrimeur] pic.twitter.com/Rt8d0yZGga — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 28, 2020

An unwell-tempered tie observed Getafe boss Jose Bordalas hit back again at the team’s critics right after the match declaring: “We strike the woodwork a few times, we scored and experienced a intention ruled out. If which is a defensive workforce then I really don’t know what football is.”

Getafe have been drawn to face Inter Milan in the final 16.