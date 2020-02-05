To have Elizabeth Moss try to recruit Taylor Swift for Scientology? This is the wrong story that a gossip site has spread over the past year. But Gossip Cop knows the truth.

On February 5, 2019 radar online published a ridiculous article claiming, based on the slightest evidence you can imagine, that Moss aimed to join Swift in the Church of Scientology. The absurd rumor came after the actress on the red carpet said that she and her Handmaid’s Tale co-stars listened to Swift’s music on the set to relax. Swift replied with a video that she was a “big fan” of the series and that she would love to meet Moss one day. The actress, who was a longtime member of Scientology, replied that she would love to “hang out at any time”.

RadarOnline was always ready to draw conclusions, and read this exchange as a sure sign that Moss would soon be working to get Swift to join the controversial organization with stars. Of course, everything was nonsense. Gossip Cop We contacted a source near Moss, which assured us that the rumor was completely wrong: Moss and Swift simply expressed their admiration for each other’s work.

A year later, nothing seems to have changed here. Moss and Swift still haven’t met, at least not in public. In fact, both women attended the Sundance Film Festival last month, but there is no evidence that they crossed. And Swift didn’t say anything about becoming a Scientologist. Swift also already has its own religion. Though the superstar was never incredibly open about her spiritual beliefs, she explained in her recent Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana that she is a Christian. Her last album, Lover, was also known for its use of religious language. It looks like Swift is being taken in relation to religion.

Because of its controversial and puzzling nature, it can sometimes be difficult to distinguish facts from fictions when it comes to rumors about the Church of Scientology. This makes it easy for gossip magazines and blogs to make up wild stories about it. In the year since RadarOnline history, many other tabloids have benefited from this rumor mill.

In November, Star published a story very similar to that of Moss and Swift, this time by Tom Cruise, who recruited Joaquin Phoenix to join the church. A month later, the globe claimed that Jennifer Aniston was about to become a Scientologist. Gossip Cop broke those two stories and more. The tabloids and gossip blogs have a habit of using the Church of Scientology and its famous members to create false material.

swell

