Did Emma Stone date Richard Madden?

A tabloid claimed exactly a year ago Emma Stone and Richard Madden We meet Gossip Cop history quickly unmasked. That wasn’t true at the time and looks a lot more ridiculous a year later.

On January 22, 2019 heat insisted that Stone and Madden meet after they found out they had “instant chemistry” after meeting at the Golden Globes last year. The magazine’s so-called “insider” said: “Richard and Emma have spent a lot of time together in LA. They know that long stretches can be a disaster, but Emma hopes to film in London soon. They are really into each other and that’s all what Emma can talk about. “

The tabloid filled the backstory by correctly reporting that Madden had recently broken up with his girlfriend Ellie Bamber. That was the only true information in the play. The unreliable outlet completely ignored the fact that Stone was dating Saturday night live Writer Dave McCary and had been at that time for a few years. Even more embarrassing for the often wrong magazine? Stone and McCary got engaged last month.

The tabloid’s attempt to connect two stars just to have a chat at an award ceremony looks pitiful and sad today. The release was filmed in the dark and was wildly missed. Gossip Cop unmasked the story at the time, indicating that Stone and McCary had been spotted playing a basketball game a few days earlier. In addition, time has proven itself Gossip Cop to be the more reliable source here, since the Game Of Thrones star and the Zombieland star obviously never teamed up. The presumption of the tabloid was far away.

Heat’s coverage of Stone hasn’t improved either. Last month, shortly after Stone and McCary announced their engagement, the outlet published a false report claiming that Stone and Taylor Swift had “waged” to plan their respective weddings. The tabloid quoted a so-called “insider” again, saying, “Taylor thinks it is she who should marry first. But at the moment Emma seems to be way ahead in terms of planning and decision making.” The absurd story is clearly wrong Swift isn’t even engaged to her longtime friend Joe Alwyn, much less the “race” to knock Stone to the altar.

The tabloids also have little insight into Madden’s love life. Last May, right after the actor signed up for Marvels Eternals, OK! immediately connected him with another star in the film, Angelina Jolie. The store insisted that Jolie Madden have a crush and an alleged source, “Richard is definitely someone Angelina is keeping an eye on. She thinks he’s incredibly handsome and talented, and she’s excited to see where her friendship leads to next.” . ” Gossip Cop has also exposed this false report – and the co-stars are obviously not a couple.